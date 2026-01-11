For their first home playoff game in eight years, the Chicago Bears have made the bizarre decision to wear a uniform combination that they've never won a game in.

The Bears surprisingly revealed on Saturday that they'll be going with an all-Navy look for their Saturday night playoff showdown against the Green Bay Packers. That means they'll be wearing their Navy jersey with their Navy pants. It's a combination that the Bears have only worn six times in franchise history and they've gone 0-6 in those games, including 0-4 against the Packers.

First, let's take a look at the threads.

The Bears played eight home games during the regular season and they wore the same thing in each game: Their Navy jersey with white pants.

The all-Navy look that they'll be wearing on Saturday night will mark the first time in three years that they've gone with their Navy jersey combined with their Navy Pants.

The Bears first wore the all-Navy look in 2002 and here's how their six games have gone in the uniforms over the past 23 years:

2002 (Week 5): Packers 34-21 over Bears

2006 (Week 17): Packers 26-7 over Bears

2016 (Week 7): Packers 26-10 over Bears

2017 (Week 1): Falcons 23-17 over Bears

2017 (Week 4): Packers 35-14 over Bears

2022 (Week 18: Vikings 29-13 over Bears

Not only are the Bears 0-6, but they've lost those six games by an average of 15.2 points per game.

The Bears are facing the Packers in a postseason game for the third time in franchise history. Despite playing at home, Chicago is going into the game as a 2.5-point underdog. The Bears haven't won a playoff game since the 2010 season, which is tied for the third-longest drought in the NFL, and for some reason, they've decided to try and end that drought by wearing a uniform combination that they've never won in.