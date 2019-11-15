Bengals vs. Raiders odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 11 predictions from advanced computer model

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Oakland Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at RingCentral Coliseum. Oakland is 5-4 overall and 4-1 at home, while Cincinnati is 0-9 overall and 0-5 on the road. Cincinnati is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games, but is 5-1 against the spread in its last six meetings against the Raiders. Oakland, meanwhile, is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games, and is 7-1 in its last eight home games. Oakland is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Raiders vs. Bengals odds, while the Over-Under is set at 48.5. Before entering any Bengals vs. Raiders picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Things were close when Oakland and the Los Angeles Chargers clashed last Thursday, but Oakland ultimately eked out a 26-24 victory. Oakland running back Josh Jacobs filled up the stat sheet, rushing for 71 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries. Oakland's victory was clinched on Jacobs' 18-yard touchdown run with only 1:06 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, absorbed a ninth straight defeat against Baltimore last week, falling 49-13. Quarterback Ryan Finley had a pretty forgettable game, throwing for just 167 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Running back Joe Mixon was the lone bright spot for the Bengals against Baltimore, rushing for 114 yards on 30 carries.

A couple of defensive stats to keep in mind before Sunday's contest: The Raiders are the second-worst team in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 24 this season. The Bengals have experienced some defensive struggles of their own, stumbling into Sunday allowing 429.4 yards per game -- the most yards per game in the NFL.

