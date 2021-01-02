The Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins are set to square off in an AFC East matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bills Stadium. The Bills are 12-3 overall and 6-1 at home, while Miami is 10-5 overall and 5-2 on the road. The Bills are the No. 2 seed in the AFC entering Week 17. The Dolphins are No. 5.

Bills vs. Dolphins spread: Bills -3

Bills vs. Dolphins over-under: 42.5 points

Bills vs. Dolphins money line: Miami +140; Buffalo -160

What you need to know about the Bills

This past Monday, Buffalo routed New England, 38-9. The Bills cannot improve their playoff positioning heading into the season's final week, as Kansas City has clinched the No. 1 spot in the AFC. Pittsburgh, the No. 3 seed, is expected to rest key starters this week. The Bills have already clinched the AFC East title for the first time since the 1995 season. Buffalo won the last meeting with the Dolphins in Week 2, 31-28. The Bills have won six of the past seven games between the teams.

Josh Allen completed 27 of 36 passes for 320 yards and four TDs vs. 0 INTs last week. He passed for 415 yards and 4 TDs vs. 0 INTs for a season-high 146.7 rating in the Week 2 meeting with Miami. He has nine TD passes vs. 0 INTS in his past three games vs. the Dolphins. Allen has 34 TD passes, the most in franchise history. Stefon Diggs had nine catches for 145 yards and tied a career high with three TDs last week.

He is aiming for his fifth game in a row with nine catches and 90 yards. He had eight catches for 153 yards and a TD in the Week 2 meeting. Diggs leads the NFL with a career-high 120 catches, the most in Bills history. Cole Beasley (knee) will not play vs. Miami.

What you need to know about the Dolphins

Meanwhile, the Dolphins won a Week 16 thriller over the Las Vegas Raiders 26-25. Working in relief of a benched Tua Tagovailoa, Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a 34-yard desperation pass to Mack Hollins with 19 seconds remaining that set up Jason Sanders' game winning 44-yard field goal. Miami is now in position to make the playoffs for the first time in four seasons. The Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Bills, or losses by the Ravens, Browns or Colts.

Tagovailoa will start against Buffalo, as Fitzpatrick is on the COVID-19 list. Tagovailoa completed 17 of 22 attempts for 94 yards and a TD vs. 0 INTs last week. Myles Gaskin had a career-high 169 scrimmage yards (82 receiving) and two TD catches last week. He has 125-plus scrimmage yards in three of his past four games. Gaskin had 82 scrimmage yards (46 rushing) and six catches in the Week 2 meeting. Brian Flores is 0-3 vs. Buffalo. DeVante Parker (hamstring), Jakeem Grant (ankle) and Shaq Lawson (ankle) are questionable for Sunday's game.

