While there are no playoff stakes attached to it, rest assured that the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are both highly motivated to win Sunday's "Battle of Ohio" while ending the 2025 season with a win.

Both teams are coming off of impressive wins. Cincinnati (6-10) picked up its second straight win in a 37-14 rout of the visiting Arizona Cardinals. Cleveland (4-12) recorded a 13-6 upset win over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers that deprived Pittsburgh of a chance to capture the AFC North ahead of its Week 18 showdown with Baltimore.

These two teams will end the season the way they started it. Back in Week 1, the Bengals left Cleveland with a hard-earned, 17-16 win. The Browns' starting quarterback that day, Joe Flacco, is currently backing up Joe Burrow in Cincinnati after making six starts for the Bengals earlier this season after being dealt from Cleveland prior to the trade deadline.

Where to watch Browns vs. Bengals live

Date: Sunday, Jan. 4 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 4 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bengals -7.5, O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings)

Browns vs. Bengals: Need to know

Finishing strong. After getting shut out at home by the Ravens in Week 15, the Bengals have responded with two wins by a combined score of 82-35. Cincinnati received stellar performances in both games from Burrow, who completed 77.8% of his passes with six touchdowns and no picks in those games while averaging 307 passing yards per outing.

After getting shut out at home by the Ravens in Week 15, the Bengals have responded with two wins by a combined score of 82-35. Cincinnati received stellar performances in both games from Burrow, who completed 77.8% of his passes with six touchdowns and no picks in those games while averaging 307 passing yards per outing. The Burrow effect. Cincinnati is 5-2 this season in games with Burrow and 1-8 in games without him. The Bengals started 2-0 before going 1-8 after Burrow sustained a turf toe injury that sidelined him for nine weeks. Had the Bengals managed to win two more games during Burrow's absence, there's a very good chance that Cincinnati would be vying to win the AFC North division title this weekend.

Cincinnati is 5-2 this season in games with Burrow and 1-8 in games without him. The Bengals started 2-0 before going 1-8 after Burrow sustained a turf toe injury that sidelined him for nine weeks. Had the Bengals managed to win two more games during Burrow's absence, there's a very good chance that Cincinnati would be vying to win the AFC North division title this weekend. Burrow's supporting cast. The Bengals have one of the league's most formidable group of skill players, led by Ja'Marr Chase, who has been targeted a league-high 175 times this season. Cincinnati's offense also features Tee Higgins -- who has caught a team-high 10 touchdown passes this season -- and running back Chase Brown, who is 53 yards away from recording his first 1,000-yard season.

The Bengals have one of the league's most formidable group of skill players, led by Ja'Marr Chase, who has been targeted a league-high 175 times this season. Cincinnati's offense also features Tee Higgins -- who has caught a team-high 10 touchdown passes this season -- and running back Chase Brown, who is 53 yards away from recording his first 1,000-yard season. Improving defense. Burrow's injury and a subpar defense is what ultimately sunk the Bengals' ship this season. A positive, though, has been that the defense has steadily improved under first-year coordinator Al Golden. Specifically, the team has received encouraging seasons from former first-round pick Myles Murphy, rookie linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. and 2023 third-round pick Jordan Battle.

Burrow's injury and a subpar defense is what ultimately sunk the Bengals' ship this season. A positive, though, has been that the defense has steadily improved under first-year coordinator Al Golden. Specifically, the team has received encouraging seasons from former first-round pick Myles Murphy, rookie linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. and 2023 third-round pick Jordan Battle. Myles chasing history. After being held without a sack against the Steelers, Myles Garrett remains a sack away from breaking T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan's single-season sack record. Garrett currently has 22 sacks.

After being held without a sack against the Steelers, Myles Garrett remains a sack away from breaking T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan's single-season sack record. Garrett currently has 22 sacks. Sanders' struggles. Shedeur Sanders threw the game-winning touchdown pass against the Steelers, but he also threw two interceptions that could have been costly. Sanders has thrown seven interceptions against just two touchdown passes over his last three games.

Browns vs. Bengals prediction, pick

Cleveland, led by Garrett, has a tough defense that could prevent Burrow & Co. from lighting up the scoreboard as much as they have in recent weeks. That being said, I expect the Bengals to pick up their third straight win while ending their season on a high note. Garrett will get his coveted sack record. Pick: Bengals -7.5, Under 44.5