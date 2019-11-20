Buccaneers quarterbacks coach on Jameis Winston turnovers: 'We try everything' but the problem isn't fixed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue to stick with Jameis Winston even though the former No. 1 overall pick has continued to turn the football over at an alarming rate. A season with Bruce Arians as the quarterback whisperer hasn't helped Winston, as he leads the NFL with 18 interceptions and has fumbled the football 11 times.

Winston's turnover issues have plagued his NFL career, but a season with Arians and his coaching staff was supposed to fix him. Through 10 games, Winston already has matched a career high in interceptions and is on pace to break his personal record of 15 fumbles in a season.

"We haven't gotten them fixed. It has to get fixed. And he knows it," Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen told JoeBucsFan.com. "I know it. We all know that. And I think the hardest thing to teach in this league is a quarterback who can get himself out of trouble and make some plays. We struggled with it with Andrew [Luck] on it a lot — when to give up on a play. When do you cut your losses and get rid of the ball and punt it? These guys are wired such that it's hard for them to give up on a play. You know, I get frustrated like [Jameis] does, like fans do, like everybody does."

Winston has 76 interceptions and 49 fumbles since entering the league in 2015, most in the NFL by a wide margin. He has been particularly bad over the past five games, having 13 interceptions and eight fumbles. Winston is on pace for 29 interceptions on the year, which would be the most in a season since Brett Favre threw 29 in 2005. That wouldn't be enough interceptions for the most in Buccaneers history for a single season, though, as Vinny Testaverde threw 35 in 1988.

"We obviously haven't found the right answer but we try everything, you know," Christensen said. "It's kind of, I feel like we're rephrasing it in a different way, looking at it from a different angle every single week. We do different things."

The Buccaneers aren't set to give up on Winston's talent, as he is on pace to trow a career-high 30 touchdowns even though his completion percentage is a career-low 59.6 percent. He's also on pace to throw for 4,925 yards.

Tampa is using the final six games to determine whether Winston is worth keeping around. Eliminating the turnovers appears to be the deciding factor.

"That's a hard teach, just because of how they are wired. It's hard to just give up on a play. It's a skill that has to be learned," Christensen said. "We should be learning it now. It's the fifth year. We're not a rookie any more. And slowly but surely I think he's got better on the protection thing and not taking the sacks and just being able to throw the thing out of bounds.

"But we still have the turnovers. We had the four this week. And they're not all on the quarterbacks. Ours are unit-wide, but certainly, you know, our [quarterback] part is significant and we have to cut'em out."