The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is 7-5 overall and 3-3 at home, while the Vikings are 6-6 overall and 3-2 on the road. The Vikings have won five of their past six games. The Buccaneers have lost three of their past four.

Tampa Bay is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Vikings odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the Over-Under is set at 53.

Buccaneers vs. Vikings spread: Buccaneers -6.5

Buccaneers vs. Vikings over-under: 53 points

Buccaneers vs. Vikings money line: Tampa Bay -300, Minnesota +250

What you need to know about the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers fell 27-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago. They lost by three points in a second consecutive game. It was the Buccaneers' third straight home loss. Tampa Bay allowed Patrick Mahomes to throw for 462 yards and three TDs. Kansas City ran 42 plays to Tampa Bay's 22 in the first two quarters, outgaining the Bucs 377 yards to 131 while building a 20-7 lead. They enter this week's matchup with Minnesota trailing in the all-time series with the Vikings, 22-33.

Tom Brady passed for 345 yards and three TDs vs. two INTs in Week 12. He is one of four NFC quarterbacks with five games of three TD passes this season. Ronald Jones had 103 scrimmage yards (66 rushing) and his first career receiving TD in Week 12. He needs 19 scrimmage yards for his second consecutive 1,000-plus scrimmage yard season. Minnesota enters the matchup with only seven rushing touchdowns allowed, second best in the league. Mike Evans ranks fourth in the NFL with 11 TD catches.

What you need to know about the Vikings

The Vikings prevailed in overtime past Sunday in a 27-24 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 121 yards and a TD. He has 1,039 receiving yards and became the fifth rookie in the Super Bowl era with 1,000-plus receiving yards in his first 12 career games. Jefferson has a TD catch in three consecutive games. Adam Thielen had eight catches for 75 yards and a TD catch last week. He also has scored in three straight games. Thielen ranks third in the NFL with a career-high 12 receiving TDs.

Kirk Cousins passed for 305 yards and three TDs vs. one INT for a 99.5 rating in Week 13. He is one of three quarterbacks with 11 games with a 90-plus rating this season. Cousins is aiming for his fourth game in a row with three TD passes and 300 yards. Dalvin Cook had 179 scrimmage yards (120 rushing) in Week 13.

He has four games with 175-plus scrimmage yards in 2020, most in the NFL. Cook leads the NFL in scrimmage yards (1,564) and rushing TDs (13). Tampa Bay ranks first in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, with only 74.2 on average.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Vikings picks

