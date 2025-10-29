The Chicago Bears are signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to their active roster, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This will mark the third team for Gardner-Johnson during the 2025 season after being released by the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month.

Gardner-Johnson will now get a chance to be reunited with Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who coached the veteran safety for the first three seasons of his NFL career after being drafted by the Saints.

He was released by the Ravens after the team acquired safety Alohi Gilman in a trade. Gardner-Johnson had been signed to Baltimore's practice squad after being released by the Houston Texans in September.

The Texans had acquired the safety from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for guard Kenyon Green and a 2025 fifth-round pick in March, but Gardner-Johnson only played three games with Houston.

Gardner-Johnson started 16 games for the Eagles in 2024 and helped the franchise win Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He registered 59 combined tackles, six interceptions, 12 passes defended and a forced fumble. His six interceptions were tied for a career-high after also racking up the same total during his first stint with the Eagles in 2022.

Gardner-Johnson, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, tallied 15 combined tackles and a quarterback hit in three games for Houston earlier this season. He never saw the field during his time in Baltimore.