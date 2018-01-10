Chiefs promote running backs coach Eric Bieniemy to offensive coordinator

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new offensive coordinator. Just two days after losing former OC Matt Nagy to the Chicago Bears, the Chiefs announced the promotion of former running backs coach Eric Bieniemy to Nagy's old job.

We have named Eric Bieniemy Offensive Coordinator.



➡️ https://t.co/9c7rqx7rBP pic.twitter.com/wsEsdKeBLN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 9, 2018

"I've known Eric a long time, both as a player and a coach," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, per the team's official website. "He's done a phenomenal job with our running backs and has been involved in every aspect of our offense over the last five years. He's a great teacher and has earned this opportunity. I know he will do a good job."

Bieniemy was an All-American running back at the University of Colorado and was drafted in the second round by the San Diego Chargers back in 1991. He spent nine seasons in the NFL, playing with the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles.

Two years after retiring, he became the running backs coach at his alma mater. He spent 10 seasons coaching running backs at Colorado, UCLA, and with the Vikings before returning to Colorado to be the offensive coordinator for the 2011 and 2012 seasons. He then moved to Kansas City when Reid was hired in 2013, where they have been together ever since.

The Chiefs have routinely had an excellent running game under Reid. His previous two offensive coordinators, Nagy and Doug Pederson, both moved on to head coaching jobs. (The same happened with many of his offensive and defensive coordinators in Philadelphia.) If Bieniemy sticks with Reid and their offense continues to find the kind of success it did this season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see his name start popping up on teams' lists somewhere down the line as well.