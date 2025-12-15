Sunday was a horrific day for injuries around the NFL, as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL, and Green Bay Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons is feared to have done the same. The Packers also saw wideout Christian Watson go down with a chest or shoulder injury during the Week 15 loss to the Denver Broncos, but it appears he will be OK.

Watson avoided major injury, but it is unclear if he will miss any time, NFL Media reports. Watson, who caught three passes for 29 yards before exiting the matchup, suffered an injury in the third quarter while attempting to haul in a deep pass from Jordan Love.

Watson entered Week 15 on a heater, having caught five touchdowns in the last four games. That includes a season-best performance in the Week 14 win against the Chicago Bears, where Watson caught all four of his targets for 89 yards and two touchdowns. In all, Watson caught 28 passes for 481 yards and five scores this year.

The Packers offense struggled in crunch time in Denver, scoring just three points on their final six drives after racking up 23 points on the first five possessions. The play in which Watson was injured was the turning point, as the Broncos went on to out-score the Packers, 20-3, following Patrick Surtain II's interception.

The loss of Parsons is a massive one for the Packers defense, but it appears the offense avoided catastrophe on the Watson front. With the loss to the Broncos, the Packers fell from the No. 2 seed in the NFC to the No. 7 seed. Up next for Green Bay is a rematch with the Bears in Chicago on Saturday night. The Packers have a 47.7% chance to win the NFC North, but an 89% chance to make the playoffs, according to SportsLine projections.