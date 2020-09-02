With less than 10 days to go until the start of the NFL season, Colin Kaepernick is still a free agent, and although the former 49ers quarterback remains unsigned, it appears there were at least two teams that thought about adding him this offseason. According to NFL.com, the two unnamed teams that were interested in Kaepernick were both in the AFC. Although we don't know the identity of the two teams, there was one AFC head coach (Anthony Lynn) and one AFC owner (Mark Davis), who both said they would be open to bringing in Kaepernick for a workout, although neither team ended up bringing the QB in.

Also, just because Davis and Lynn talked about Kaepernick doesn't necessarily mean that those were the two teams that were eyeing the 32-year-old. It's very possible that a team like the Ravens, who had previously taken a look at Kaepernick, might have been thinking about signing him. It's also possible that a team like the Patriots, who didn't sign Cam Newton until late June, also gave some thought to signing Kaepernick.

The fact that Kaepernick hasn't been signed isn't a total surprise, but it has to be somewhat disappointing to the NFL, and that's because the league has been pushing hard for the quarterback to be signed this offseason. After the death of George Floyd in May, which happened after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes, many NFL players became more vocal in their fight for social justice. Eventually, the NFL released a statement saying there was an urgent need for action, and all of the sudden, the league was on board with nearly everything Kaepernick was protesting back in 2016 when he decided to kneel during the national anthem.

During an interview in June, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell showed some support for Kaepernick by making it clear that he would like to see the quarterback get signed. Although Kaepernick likely won't be playing for an NFL team by Week 1, there's a good chance you'll hear his name that weekend, and that's because the league has fully embraced his fight against systemic racism.

For the opening week of the season, the NFL will write "End racism" and "It takes all of us" on the end lines of the end zones. The league is also going to let players put the name of a victim of police brutality on the back of their helmets this year.

As for Kaepernick, after sitting out of football for the past three years, it's starting to look more and more like he's never going to play another down. If he doesn't get signed before the end of the 2020 season, there's a good chance he won't ever return to the NFL.