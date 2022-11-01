The Indianapolis Colts had already made a quarterback change before the halfway point of the season, and now they have parted ways with one of their top assistants. On Tuesday, the team announced that it had relieved offensive coordinator Marcus Brady of his duties following a 3-4-1 start.

"This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," Colts head coach Frank Reich said in a statement. "I appreciate Marcus' commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."

Colts owner Jim Irsay also chimed in on Twitter, writing: "This morning we relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as Offensive Coordinator. I wish this good man all the best," followed by the thumbs-up emoji.

Brady was in his fifth season with the Colts, and his second as offensive coordinator. He originally joined the Colts in 2018 as an assistant quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to quarterbacks coach prior to the 2019 season, and then to offensive coordinator in 2021.

The Colts statistically have the No. 18 offense in the league, as they average 339.4 yards of total offense per game. The run game has struggled, however, as Indy averages just 87.8 rushing yards per game -- which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

Just over a week ago, the Colts made the decision to bench quarterback Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger. The move didn't provide the kind of immediate spark the team was looking for, however, as Ehlinger completed 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions in the 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The Colts offense scored just one touchdown all game, while the defense allowed a game-winning drive from Taylor Heinicke.

While times are tough in Indy, the Colts are actually in second place in the division. Irsay and Reich are doing everything they can do get Ehlinger and the offense going.