The Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts will face off in an AFC South clash at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis is 9-4 overall and 4-2 at home, while the Texans are 4-9 overall and 2-5 on the road. The Colts won the first meeting of the season, 26-20 in Week 13.

Indianapolis is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Colts vs. Texans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 51. Before entering any Texans vs. Colts picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 22-11 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning over $800. The model also enters Week 15 on an incredible 118-76 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Colts vs. Texans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Texans vs. Colts:

Colts vs. Texans spread: Colts -7.5

Colts vs. Texans over-under: 51 points

Colts vs. Texans money line: Texans +295, Colts -355

Latest Odds: Indianapolis Colts -7.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Colts

The Colts rolled to a 44-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday, their fourth win in five games. Jonathan Taylor rushed for a season-high 150 yards and two TDs on 20 carries. He is aiming for his fourth game in a row with 100-plus scrimmage yards and third in a row with a TD. He had 135 scrimmage yards (91 rushing) and a TD catch in the Week 13 meeting. Taylor ranks second among rookies with 759 rushing yards and is third with six rushing TDs.

T.Y. Hilton had five catches for 86 yards and a season-high two TDs last week. He set season highs in catches (eight) and yards (110) and had a TD catch in the Week 13 meeting. Hilton has 98 catches for 1,732 yards and 11 TDs in 17 career games vs. the Texans. Philip Rivers completed 27 of 35 passes for 285 yards and two TDs vs. zero INTs for a 119.3 rating in the Week 13 meeting. The Colts have won three of the last four matchups with the Texans.

What you need to know about the Texans

Houston will be trying to avoid a third consecutive loss this week after taking a 36-7 beating by the Chicago Bears this past Sunday. The Texans allowed the Bears to snap a six-game losing streak, as Chicago sacked Deshaun Watson seven times. Houston allowed three first half TD passes as Chicago built a 23-point lead. The Texans were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Watson was 21 of 30 for 219 yards after three straight games with more than 300 passing yards. He passed for 341 yards and rushed for a TD in the Week 13 meeting. He has 12 TDs vs. zero INTs for a 120.5 rating in his past five road games. David Johnson rushed for 44 yards and a TD in the Week 13 meeting. He missed the Week 14 game on the COVID-19 list and is questionable for the Colts matchup because of an ankle injury.

How to make Texans vs. Colts picks

The model has simulated Colts vs. Texans 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texans vs. Colts? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texans vs. Colts spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 15 of the NFL season on an incredible 118-76 roll.