Jaguars draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Jacksonville's Round 4-7 selections

Keep track of exactly who the Jaguars are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

The Jaguars passed on the quarterback position in Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft, instead taking a cornerback to help replace the losses of Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, then landing an edge rusher to potentially weather the expected loss of Yannick Ngakoue. On Day 2, they drafted arguably this draft's most exciting player with the ball in his hands and an interior run stuffer. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
1 9 CB C.J. Henderson, Florida B+
1 20* EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU B+
2 42 WR Laviska Shenault, Colorado A-
3 73 DL DaVon Hamilton, Ohio State D+
4 116

4 137*

4 140*^

5 157*

5 165*

6 189

6 206*

7 223

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Get live coverage on every pick, plus instant grades and analysis from our NFL experts. Follow our Live 2020 NFL Draft Tracker now!

Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 20 acquired from Rams as part of Jalen Ramsey trade
  • No. 137 acquired from Broncos as part of A.J. Bouye trade
  • No. 140 acquired from Bears as part of Nick Foles trade
  • No. 157 acquired from Ravens as part of Calais Campbell trade
  • No. 165 acquired from Rams as part of Dante Fowler trade
  • No. 206 acquired from Seahawks as part of trade for John Ursua

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW