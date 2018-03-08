Jake Plummer's theory on why Kaepernick is unsigned: 'Scared' NFL owners

Former NFL quarterback Jake Plummer has a theory on why Colin Kaepernick hasn't been signed over the past year, and his theory is pretty simple: NFL owners are too "scared" to bring Kaepernick in.

During an interview with the Denver Post this week, Plummer called out the league's 32 owners for not understanding Kaepernick and not being educated about his message.

"I think that they're all scared, and that they're uneducated on him as a person and what he wants to do," Plummer said. "I don't know if he wants to play for organizations run by scared, kind of bigoted people that don't understand what it's like to be in the shoes of someone like him and to see the things he's seen and to relate to the people that go through the atrocities of what everyday people deal with. I don't know."

Plummer also added that he hopes "someone does" eventually sign Kaepernick.

"I would really love it because I love watching him play," Plummer said. "I would love to see him come here (to Denver), but I'm not sure if they would do that."

The Broncos actually tried to trade for Kaepernick during the 2016 offseason, but things fell through when the former 49ers quarterback wasn't willing to restructure his deal. Kaepernick ended up staying in San Francisco, where he spent the 2016 season kneeling for the national anthem as a way to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

After the 2016 season, Kaepernick opted out of his contract -- although that didn't technically matter because the 49ers were going to dump him anyway -- and he's been a free agent ever since. In the 12 months since he's opted out of his deal, he's only taken one official visit with any of the NFL's 32 teams (Seahawks). Although Kaepernick didn't get a free agent deal during the 2017 offseason, several other quarterbacks did, including Mark Sanchez, Josh McCown, Brian Hoyer, Matt Barkley, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Blaine Gabbert and Case Keenum.

As for Plummer, his theory that owners are too scared to sign Kaepernick isn't all that crazy. Giants co-owner John Mara admitted last year that he was basically afraid of the fan backlash that might come if his team were to sign Kaepernick.

"All my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue," Mara said in May. "If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game. It wasn't one or two letters. It was a lot. It's an emotional, emotional issue for a lot of people, moreso than any other issue I've run into."

It's not crazy to think that multiple other owners feel the same way.

As for Kaepernick, he's filed a collusion grievance against the league and Plummer's theory is something that would only help his case. Kaepernick's case is also bolstered by the fact that multiple teams -- like the Dolphins, Packers, Cardinals, Titans, Texans and Raiders -- lost their starting quarterback for at least one game in 2017 and none of them even brought Kaepernick in for a tryout, even though he was arguably the most talented free agent quarterback available at the time.