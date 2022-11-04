Even during a week when we saw more trade deadline deals than any other year in history, arguably the biggest news to come out of the week resided in Washington. Commanders owner Daniel Snyder announced on Wednesday that the family has hired Bank of America Securities to consider "potential transactions" revolving around the franchise, which reportedly include possibly selling off a minority stake or putting the entire team up for sale.

In reaction to the news that Snyder is exploring the possibility of selling off a piece or all of the Commanders, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that he isn't surprised that Snyder is "thinking about how to manage the economic resources" of the team.

"I don't think I was necessarily surprised because he recently acquired a very significant portion of the team, 40% from his other partners," Jones said, via The Athletic. "And at the same time, he's entertaining the building of a new stadium. The acquisition of the partnership interest, as well as the building of the new stadium, is going to require huge economic resources, almost unthinkable economic resources.

"And so these are the times that you sit down and start your noodling, so to speak, or try to figure out how you're going to get there and what you're going to look like when you get there. So this doesn't surprise me that he set up a time of real, real planning or real thinking about how to manage the economic resources it takes to be where we want the Washington team to be."

Jones was then asked specifically if he believes Snyder is more likely to sell a minority stake in his team as opposed to divesting himself from the franchise altogether.

"It sounds like I'm saying that, but I really am saying I bet that all options are on the table, and then you see what might be possible," he said. "And that's what I think this exercise is. Let's look and see what our options are here. See what the big interest is, what makes the most sense, in their case, to the Snyders, and then you go from there. It's one thing to sit there at your table and draw up all your plans and figure out how you're going to get it done financially. But you in the mirror, in this case, you need more, and that's a third party, so he's out testing the waters."

Of course, this all comes as Snyder has been a recent lightning rod for controversy, headlined by alleged workplace misconduct. This news also comes off the heels of Colts owner Jim Irsay saying "there's merit" to removing Snyder as owner due to all of his scandals.