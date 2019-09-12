Jets running back Le'Veon Bell undergoing MRI on shoulder, will miss Thursday practice

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell will undergo an MRI on Thursday as he continues to deal with soreness in his shoulder, head coach Adam Gase announced during a press conference. Because of the MRI, Bell will not be at practice Thursday as New York prepares to take on the Browns on Monday Night Football.

While this certainly isn't the best news for New York, Gase did appear to have some optimism that the shoulder situation isn't too serious.

"I'm really not sure," Gase said when asked about Bell's status for Monday night and the extent of his shoulder injury, citing that they'll know more once he MRI is conducted. "This could be just soreness. We don't think it's anything worse than that, but we're probably just being a little extra cautious."

Bell, who signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets this offseason, rushed 17 times in the opener against Buffalo for 60 yards. He also caught six of his nine targets for 32 yards and a touchdown.

If the results from the MRI show an injury that will cost Bell time, Ty Montgomery is next up on New York's depth chart and should see an uptick in snaps within the Jets offense.

The news of Bell's MRI wasn't even the worst nugget that head coach Adam Gase dropped during his presser as he also ruled quarterback Sam Darnold out of Monday's contest due to mono, an illness that could keep him out several weeks.