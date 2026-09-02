The New York Jets worked out former star kicker Justin Tucker on Wednesday, per The Ringer's Tom Pelissero.

Tucker, now 36, last kicked in an NFL game during the 2024 season. On Jan. 30, 2025, six different massage therapists accused Tucker of inappropriate conduct, according to reporting from The Baltimore Banner. Three more therapists came forward Feb. 1, and another seven came forward in mid-February, bringing the total up to 16 massage therapists across eight different spas in the Baltimore area.

Among the complaints, which were from incidents spanning 2012 to 2016, were accusations of Tucker exposing his genitals, brushing two massage therapists with his exposed penis and leaving a wet spot -- believed to be ejaculate -- on a massage table multiple times.

At the time, Tucker responded to the allegations on social media, saying they were "unequivocally false" and "desperate tabloid fodder." The Ravens released Tucker in May 2025, and the NFL suspended him for the first 10 games of the 2025 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Tucker has had tryouts with the Saints and the Colts since but did not make it any further with either club.

Tucker was one of three kickers the Jets hosted, along with Michael Badgley and Josh Karty.

Jason Sanders beat out Cade York in a training camp kicking battle, but Sanders missed a field goal and an extra point in the preseason finale. The Jets claimed Blake Grupe off waivers and currently have Sanders on the practice squad.

Tucker was the league's best kicker for much of the late 2010s and early 2020s, making first- or second-team All-Pro teams every year from 2016-22. His 89.1% career field goal percentage ranks third all-time. He struggled in 2024, though, converting just 22 of 30 field goals. His 73% make rate was second-worst among kickers with at least 30 attempts that season.