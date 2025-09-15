Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was officially ruled out of Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jaguars after he injured his toe in the second quarter. Burrow is suffering from turf toe, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, with the signal caller set to miss multiple weeks of action at a minimum.

Images of Burrow's toe injury are being sent to noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, according to ESPN. If surgery is ultimately required, it is feared Burrow could be sidelined for up to three months.

Burrow was seen in a walking boot and on crutches after undergoing an MRI during Sunday's game.

The sixth-year signal caller left the game after he was sacked by Jaguars pass rusher Arik Armstead with 9:02 left in the first half. Burrow remained on the ground for several moments before leaving the field with the assistance of the Bengals training staff. He was helped to the locker room moments later.

The NFL's reigning Comeback Player of the Year, Burrow went 7 of 13 for 76 yards and a touchdown prior to leaving Sunday's game. Despite his absence, the Bengals improved to 2-0 behind backup Jake Browning.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor did not provide an update on Burrow after the game.

Browning, a seven-year veteran who has been with the Bengals since 2021, previously went 4-3 as Cincinnati's starter after Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury in Week 11 of the 2023 season. He threw for 241 yards, two touchdowns and three picks in Sunday's win, scoring the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with 18 seconds left.

Cincinnati has upcoming road games against the Vikings and Broncos before returning home to face the Lions on Oct. 5.