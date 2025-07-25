One day after suffering a dislocated right toe, New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields returned to the practice field on Friday after apparently avoiding serious injury. NFL Media reported Thursday that Fields received an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, but noted that he had avoided a fracture in his right toe.

Fields was seen jogging to practice Friday morning, seemingly showing no ill effects from the previous day. Fields' injury was believed to have occurred during 11-on-11 drills when someone stepped on his right toe, after which he limped to the sidelines and spent approximately 10 minutes on a trainer's table. Fields was then carted back to team facilities, walking back inside after his cart ride.

After starting his NFL career with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers, Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets this offseason, where he is projected to be the starting quarterback after spending last year as a backup in Pittsburgh. Following Fields' injury, Jets coach Aaron Glenn had noted the presence of Tyrod Taylor as the veteran backup behind Fields.

A former first round pick with the Bears, Fields will look to reaffirm himself as a starting quarterback this year after having gone 4-2 in six starts for the Steelers with 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in 10 games total.