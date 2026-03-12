The Minnesota Vikings found their potential J.J. McCarthy replacement, as the team announced Thursday that it signed former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray agreed to terms on a one-year, veteran minimum deal a day after the Cardinals released him. Murray will now get a fresh start in the NFC North.

Murray's salary from the Vikings will come in addition to the $36.8 million the Cardinals still owe him. That Murray could be had on the cheap was a significant reason he ranked No. 11 on Pete Prisco's Top 100 free agents and was the top quarterback on the market.

Kyler Murray ARI • QB • #1 CMP% 68.3 YDs 962 TD 6 INT 3 YD/Att 5.98 View Profile

The 2026 season will mark the start of a new era for Murray, who spent the first seven years of his career in Arizona after his selection as the No. 1 overall pick in 2019. A clean slate in Minnesota could be beneficial for the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, who plateaued in Arizona and never delivered the team success the Cardinals sought. Arizona had a playoff appearance in 2021 but no postseason victories with Murray.

The question is whether he can stay healthy. He missed the final 12 games of last season with a foot injury and missed sizable parts of the 2022 and 2023 campaigns after sustaining a torn ACL.

If he stays on the field, there is plenty of reason to believe Murray will thrive on a new roster. He is a two-time Pro Bowl talent who regularly flirts with 4,000 passing yards when he plays a full season, and he has long been among the more dangerous runners at the quarterback position.

"I'm super excited, and I can't wait to touch the field as a Minnesota Viking," Murray said at his introductory presser. "It's a great day for me and my family. I cannot wait to touch that field and be a Minnesota Viking."

The quarterback from Allen, Texas, said he grew up a diehard Vikings with "genuine fandom." Murray said he cried "real tears" when Brett Favre threw a late interception in the team's 2009 NFC Championship Game defeat against the New Orleans Saints.

The Vikings always figured to be in play for the top quarterbacks in free agency after McCarthy struggled to take firm control of the starting job over the first two years of his career. Last year was his de facto rookie campaign after he missed the 2024 season with a torn meniscus, and it was far from inspiring. The former No. 10 overall pick finished last in the NFL in completion rate (57.6%), touchdown-to-interception ratio (11-12) and passer rating (72.6).

When healthy, Murray is an obvious upgrade over McCarthy and thus should be expected to handle the starting duties in 2026. But the Vikings could drag out a quarterback competition throughout the offseason, which would likely benefit both players -- especially the still-developing McCarthy.

If the Vikings remain committed to shaping McCarthy into an eventual starter, bringing Murray in as a veteran mentor could prove to be an effective strategy as well.

Signing grade: A+

The Vikings had to bring in someone to compete with McCarthy for the team's starting quarterback job in 2026, whether it was more of a veteran mentor or legitimate competition. Minnesota did the latter by bringing in a two-time Pro Bowler in Murray, someone who is one of just four players in NFL history to average 200-plus passing yards per game and 30-plus rushing yards per game for their career. The other three are 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen, 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton and 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.

The value the Vikings got on this deal is about as good as it gets with Murray signing for the veteran minimum thanks to the Cardinals owing him $36.8 million in guaranteed money after his release. Minnesota is in a win-win situation with this move for a couple of reasons: competing with Murray could elevate McCarthy to greater heights, or Murray could simply beat out McCarthy and thrive at a Pro Bowl level once again.

Minnesota has one of the best offensive ecosystems in the league with 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson, former first-round pick Jordan Addison, Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones and 2024 NFL Coach of the Year Kevin O'Connell calling the plays.

Operating this Vikings offense revived Sam Darnold's career to the point that he became a Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks just a year after earning a Pro Bowl selection in Minnesota in 2024. Perhaps Murray can follow in Darnold's footsteps -- but instead remain a Viking for the long haul.