The Philadelphia Eagles have selected Alabama players with their first two selections of the NFL Draft. Philadelphia selected Alabama center Landon Dickerson with the No. 37 pick in the NFL Draft, just the third Alabama player the Eagles selected in the NFL Draft over the past 25 years. Prior to 2021, wide receiver Freddie Milons was the only Alabama player the Eagles selected in the draft since 1996.

Here are three things to know about Dickerson:

Rimington Trophy winner

Dickerson is the reigning winner of the Rimington Trophy, given to the best center in college football. The Alabama offensive line surrendered just nine sacks while quarterback Mac Jones was on the field (.75 per game, ranked sixth in the nation).Per Pro Football Focus, Dickerson had the highest WAR (wins above replacement) rating of any offensive lineman in college football in 2020.

Dominant in pass block

How good was Dickerson in his college career? He allowed just one sack in 825 pass-blocking snaps from 2018 to 2020, or allowed a sack just 0.12% of the time. Wasn't hard to find out why Dickerson was a unanimous All-American last season and a first-team All-SEC selection.

Tough as nails

Never question Dickerson's toughness. Dickerson suffered a torn ACL in the SEC Championship but was able to take the final snaps in Alabama's national title game victory against Ohio State, less than a month later. Of course his injury history is a concern after he tore the ACL in his right knee as a freshman at Florida State and suffered season-ending ankle injuries his sophomore and junior years for the Seminoles. The torn ACL in his left knee as a graduate transfer was the fourth major injury in five years for Dickerson. He'll play through pain regardless.

Scouting Report

NFL comp: Mike Pouncey

Best trait: Plays with a mean streak

Strengths

Scheme versatility

Combination of size and power

Ability to get to the second level and be effective

Weaknesses