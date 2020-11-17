The Chicago Bears struggled to move the ball during the first half of their "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, but it took them just one play in the second half to steal the lead. The Bears were set to receive the second-half kickoff down 7-6, when Cordarrelle Patterson did what he does best.

The gadget player out of the University of Tennessee took the kickoff a whopping 104 yards for the Bears' first touchdown of the game, and it secured the lead for Chicago for the first time in the important divisional matchup. Thankfully, the broadcast utilized its skycam for this return, so it gave us an incredible visual ride-along as Patterson burned 11 Vikings all the way to the end zone.

Check out the incredible return, here:

The Bears recorded just 117 yards of total offense in the first half, and Patterson picked up an additional 104 in the third quarter before the offense could even take the field! Patterson has been doing this for quite some time, and this score was No. 8 for him in his career. That ties Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington for the most kickoff return touchdowns in NFL history.

The league can try to shorten the field for kickoffs all they want, but as long as that ball remains in the field of play, Patterson has a chance to take it to the house every time.