Luke Kuechly retirement: Rob Gronkowski, Panthers teammates, NFL players react

The Carolina Panthers' franchise took a major hit on Tuesday night, as seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker Luke Kuechly announced that he was retiring from football at the age of 28.

The announcement was made via the Panthers' Twitter account, in a three and a half minute emotional video where Kuechly explained his decision. He mentioned that he hopes to still be involved in some way, and said that his decision had nothing to do with the new coaching staff coming in. Kuechly said that he is excited about what head coach Matt Rhule is going to be able to do with this team and added that he's confident his fellow linebackers can step up in his absence.

Naturally, the former No. 9 overall pick's decision to retire early sent shockwaves around the NFL, and his teammates, as well as several other NFL players sent their congratulations to one of the best inside linebackers of the last decade via Twitter. Recently-retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski dropped a note for Kuechly and joked about what might be coming in his future. Several Panthers teammates and NFL players sent Kuehcly a note on social media.

Let's take a look at some of those reactions

There will only be one 59 pic.twitter.com/jWv8w6TCo1 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 15, 2020

One of the greatest players of our time! 🐐 @LukeKuechly Will never forget playing against you! Good luck in the future!! pic.twitter.com/OsCiFXHVPP — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 15, 2020

Congrats @LukeKuechly on early retirement. You were a fearless player out there on the field. Soooo....when are you coming back?? — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 15, 2020

I couldn’t be more proud to call you my brother! Congrats on a heck of a career! The game will miss you as much as you miss the game bro! I love you my brother! https://t.co/6jw3C1xeZK — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) January 15, 2020

Words can’t describe who Luke Kuechly is as a person, friend, and teammate. We have shared countless memories together both on the field and away from it. I feel honored to be his friend and I’ll always appreciate the impact he has had on my life. Love you buddy pic.twitter.com/0DHYkOwDp1 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 15, 2020

In the short time I have been here in Carolina it’s been a pleasure to learn from you and play with you. Will be missed💫 #greatteammate https://t.co/L9Dbyh4yjU — DJ Moore💫 (@idjmoore) January 15, 2020

One of the Best Teammates I’ve ever had! The 1st person you meet when you come into the locker room. Always told people I’d teach my son to be like you! You’re the model of The Standard! Future HOFer! Proud to call you one of the bros! One heck of a career! Love you bro! LUUUUKE! https://t.co/NcB3MQExMg — Tre Boston (@TreBos10) January 15, 2020

After playing with @PatrickWillis52 I didn’t think it was possible for me to touch the field with another LB of his caliber. Then I went to Carolina. Enjoy retirement @LukeKuechly! — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) January 15, 2020

Easily one of my favorite teammates and one of the top 3 best players that I’ve seen. Can’t wait to see what’s next for you! https://t.co/zrDa2mo2HU — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 15, 2020

As a fellow linebacker in the 2012 draft, Luke Kuechly was the cream of the crop.



I respect the hell out of his decision to retire. He missed 3 games in ‘15, & the final 6 games of ‘16 with a concussion. He is a hall of famer, but life is more than football. pic.twitter.com/O7ep4ZxjJP — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) January 15, 2020

Luke kuechly is one of most pure and authentic people i’ve met! He was a great teammate and friend! honored to have played with you! The gridiron will miss your presence but I’m excited to see what the next chapter has for you! love you Bro! #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/0a6k4urcRu — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) January 15, 2020

As the Panthers so poetically put it, Kuechly was the face, the heart and the soul of Carolina's defense. A Panther from beginning to end, Kuechly steps away from football having recorded 1,092 combined tackles, 12.5 sacks, 67 passes defensed and 18 interceptions. His 690 solo tackles are second in Panthers' franchise history -- only behind linebacker Thomas Davis.

"There's only one way to play this game since I was a little kid is to play fast and play physical and to play strong," Kuechly said. "At this point, I don't know if I'm able to do that anymore and that's the part that is the most difficult ... I still want to play but I don't think it's the right decision."