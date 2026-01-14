This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning and happy hump day, sports fans! It's Austin Nivison greeting you on this Wednesday. We had another NFL coaching job open up yesterday, and it was a big one as Mike Tomlin's time in Pittsburgh has come to an end. Beyond that, there was a significant move on the MLB trade market and an elite player hit the NCAA transfer portal.

Let's not waste anymore time and get right to the biggest stories of the da.

Five things to know Wednesday

Do not miss this: NBA midseason awards

Imagn Images

Now that the NBA season is halfway complete, it's time to hand out some midseason awards. Our experts submitted their votes for six different awards, and none of the winners were unanimous. That's how tight these awards races are.

In the case of MVP, it may come down to how many games Nikola Jokíc misses. He needs to get back soon -- and not just because of the 65-game award policy -- but because Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is starting to pull away. As James Herbert explains, Victor Wembanyama may be in jeopardy of losing out on Defensive Player of the Year for similar reasons.

Herbert: "I had Nikola Jokić as the MVP before his injury, but it was close enough that SGA's six extra games played give him the edge. By that logic, I couldn't possibly give DPOY to Victor Wembanyama, even though he's the league's best defender. While I considered a few alternatives, I landed on Rudy Gobert, whose defensive impact has been undeniable."

One player who wasn't mentioned in those awards discussions was Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards. He may not be in the MVP race, but he took the next step in his evolution thanks to his knack for making big plays in crunch time.

Who will replace Mike Tomlin?

Getty Images

Now that the Mike Tomlin era is over in Pittsburgh, the Steelers find themselves in an unfamiliar position. For just the fourth time since 1969, the franchise is in search of a new coach.

Replacing Tomlin becomes a daunting task for any coach, but every candidate knows that it will receive plenty of patience from ownership based on the franchise's track record. So, who are those candidates? Bryan DeArdo lays out eight names that should be in the mix, and he explains why Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula would be a natural fit for the black and gold.

DeArdo: "The 39-year-old Shula fits the bill of the type of candidate the Steelers have gone after in the past. Pittsburgh's previous three coaches were in their 30s, had never been head coaches prior and had had success under accomplished head coaches as an assistant. And like Tomlin and Noll, Shula also has a defensive background."

The Steelers are far from the only vacancy in the league right now -- and that doesn't even take coordinator openings into account. Follow along with a wild NFL coaching carousel right here with our tracker.

Miami is fueling an ACC resurgence

Getty Images

Just months ago, the ACC looked like a conference in turmoil, at least as far as football was concerned. Heck, after a disastrous result in the ACC title game, the league wasn't even guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff. Now, the league has a representative in the national title game, which will be played in its own backyard.

Thanks to an improbable playoff run, Miami is one win away from hoisting another national championship trophy. The only thing that would make that win sweeter is the fact that it would come in Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Canes. All of this means a financial windfall for Miami and the ACC, which caps off a terrific postseason, as Brandon Marcello points out.

Marcello: "The ACC is taking a victory lap heading into its first championship game in six years, and it has receipts. The ACC leads the country with a 9-4 bowl record, including a 7-2 mark against power conferences. Nine of the ACC's 17 teams won eight games or more, and the conference finished 8-6 against the SEC, the conference that has geographically and competitively dominated the ACC for the last two decades."

No, I don't expect Florida State or Clemson fans to be rooting for the Hurricanes on Monday night. No one is that naive. However, those in the ACC offices have to be ecstatic with how the last few weeks have gone.

The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

