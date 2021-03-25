Many NFL teams have been poking around the running back market this offseason, and there's another player who is currently under contract that is reportedly receiving trade interest. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, multiple teams have called to inquire about Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard.

Bernard, who turned 29 in November, is under contract for one more season with the Bengals. According to Spotrac, he has a base salary of $3.7 million and a cap hit of $4.76 million in 2021. The Bengals currently have the eighth-most cap space in the NFL with $23.5 million, according to Over The Cap, but Pelissero did bring up the possibility that Cincinnati could restructure his contract if the Bengals so choose.

With Joe Mixon as the Bengals' No. 1 back, Bernard has seen action as a receiving back over the past few seasons. In 2020, he caught 47 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Mixon battled injuries for the majority of the season, so Bernard also saw plenty of action in the run game, as he rushed for 416 yards and three touchdowns on 124 carries and started in a career-high 10 games. Bernard has spent his entire career with the Bengals, who selected him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In 115 career games, Bernard has recorded 6,564 yards from scrimmage and 33 touchdowns.

Several veteran running backs have signed deals this offseason with new teams, such as Damien Williams with the Chicago Bears and Tevin Coleman with the New York Jets over the past week. Teams apparently value Bernard's versatility and experience, and it's possible he could be dealt at some point this offseason.