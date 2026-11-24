The NFL has cooked up something special for this year's Thanksgiving. For the first time, a Thanksgiving Eve game has been added to the Thanksgiving week slate. It's essentially an appetizer for Thursday's triple-header feast, with the dessert coming Friday with the Black Friday game.

Each game has storylines big enough to fill any plate. In order to keep up with everything, we've provided a rundown on how to follow the games in real time. We've also included the major thing to know for each matchup.

Packers (6-4) at Rams (6-4)

When: Wednesday, Nov. 25 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Nov. 25 | 8 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: None | Stream: Netflix

None | Netflix Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Rams -3, O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings)

What to know: Wednesday night is when Micah Parsons is expected to make his highly anticipated return following last year's season-ending injury. If he plays, Parsons will share a field with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and three-time DPOY recipient Aaron Donald. Talk about defensive star power.

In addition to Parsons, a storyline for this game will be which team can overcome the loss of other star players. The Rams will be without Puka Nacua after he underwent potentially season-ending knee surgery. His absence will likely lead to more opportunities for running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, who have become arguably the NFL's best running back duo.

Josh Jacobs, who missed Green Bay's Week 11 loss to the Vikings, was limited during Monday's practice as he continues to deal with a finger injury. Green Bay's running game has been non-existent this season without Jacobs.

Bears (8-2) at Lions (8-2)

When: Thursday, Nov. 26 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 26 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: CBS | Stream: fubo (try for free)

CBS | fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bears -2.5, O/U 55.5 (via DraftKings)

What to know: While he's had a lot of success in Chicago, Ben Johnson is 0-2 against Detroit, his former team. Johnson's former boss, Dan Campbell, has won four straight games against Chicago, seven of his last eight in the series and has a 7-3 overall record against the Bears.

Coaches aside, this is a matchup between two of the NFL's hottest teams. The Bears have won five straight games, while the Lions enter Thursday with a six-game winning streak. The winner of this game will take sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

It'll be especially interesting when the Lions' fifth-ranked offense is on the field against Chicago's sixth-ranked defense. Jahmyr Gibbs, who is one touchdown away from breaking Barry Sanders' NFL record for the most touchdowns by a player before his 25th birthday, should have his moments. He's facing a run defense that is just 25th in the NFL in average yards-per-carry allowed.

Eagles (3-7) at Cowboys (5-6)

What to know: Dallas is a sizable favorite, but there are several reasons to believe that the Eagles are ripe for an upset.

The Cowboys were 10-point favorites when they were upset by then-winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in Week 5. Dallas lost that game to a backup quarterback (rookie Jalon Daniels), and they'll face another backup Thursday in Joe Milton III, who used to play for America's Team. Milton just won his first career start Sunday against the Steelers. He made several clutch plays, including his third-down conversion to DeVonta Smith that iced the game.

If Dallas wins on Thursday, it will be the first time it's won back-to-back games under Brian Schottenheimer. The Cowboys' inability to string together consecutive wins is yet another reason why Philadelphia could successfully play the role of spoiler.

Chiefs (8-2) at Bills (9-1)

When: Thursday, Nov. 26 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 26 | 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

NBC | fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bills -3, O/U 50.5 (via DraftKings)

What to know: This game will be billed as the latest chapter in the Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes rivalry. Overall, the Allen-Mahomes series is tied up at five wins apiece, which makes Thursday night's game a rubber match. Allen is 0-4 against Mahomes-led teams in the playoffs, but he has a 5-1 record in regular-season starts against Mahomes that includes five straight victories.

Both quarterbacks will look to put on a show, but the winner of this game will likely come down to which supporting cast outperforms the other. On paper, the Chiefs have a few advantages, most notably their second-ranked scoring defense that will look to exploit Allen's Kryptonite: turning the ball over. Allen has thrown nine interceptions this year, including five in his last four games.

It'll be interesting to see how the Chiefs' young players fare in a big-time environment, especially Emmett Johnson, Kansas City's rookie running back, who has tallied consecutive 100-yard rushing performances while filling in for injured starter Kenneth Walker III.

Broncos (8-2) at Steelers (6-4)

When: Friday, Nov. 27 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 27 | 3 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: None | Stream: Prime

None | Prime Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Broncos -3, O/U 37.5 (via DraftKings)

What to know: This game is pretty simple. If the Steelers are going to pull off an upset, they're going to have to take advantage of Denver's suspect run defense and third-down offense. If they can't do either of those things, the Broncos will more than likely hand them their third straight loss.

Jaylen Warren was having a monster season for Pittsburgh until he and the rest of the Steelers' offense hit a wall over the last two weeks. Pittsburgh's lack of depth at receiver has led defenses to crowd the line of scrimmage, leaving little running room for Warren and back mate Rico Dowdle.

A positive for Pittsburgh is the emergence of wideout Max Hurleman, who caught a team-high six passes for 61 yards and a score against the Eagles. Plus, the recent return of Roman Wilson and the possible return of Michael Pittman, who hasn't played since Week 4, are bright spots. The Steelers will also have DK Metcalf after the league decided not to suspend him following his ejection during Sunday's loss in Philadelphia.