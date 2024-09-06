And we're back! The 2024 season is underway with a jam-packed weekend of NFL action in front of us.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

All NFL odds via SportsLine consensus odds.

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 1? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Packers at Eagles (in Sao Paulo)

Time: Friday, 8:15 p.m. ET, stream on Peacock

Open: Eagles -1.5, O/U 48.5

The NFL heads to South America to Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil for a Friday matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. For this international affair, we look to SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White, who has been superb when it comes to betting on Packers games. In spread picks surrounding Green Bay, White is an astounding 67-27-2 (+3557) roll. We can tell you he's leaning Under the total, but to see his spread pick for this matchup, go check out SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers at Eagles (-2.5) Packers Packers Packers Packers Eagles Packers Eagles Eagles

Steelers at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Falcons -3, O/U 41.5

"I've decided that for this game, I'm going to pick the team that has the quarterback who I trust more, and let me just tell you, I've spent 51 straight hours trying to decide who that is and I've gotten nowhere. On Atlanta's side, we have a 36-year-old coming off a torn Achilles and on Pittsburgh's side, we have a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback who has apparently forgotten how to play football.

"Kirk Cousins or Russell Wilson? Russell Wilson or Kirk Cousins? Both quarterbacks were drafted in 2012 and this will actually mark the first time in NFL history that two quarterbacks with at least 12 years of experience are playing each other in a debut game for a new team. If you're wondering why I just gave you that fun fact, it was my way of stalling until I could decide which quarterback I liked better in this game, and I'm starting to think the answer is Cousins.

"Cousins doesn't seem like a guy who normally holds grudges or plays with a chip on his shoulder, but I feel like he'll be playing with one this year after watching the Falcons draft Michael Penix Jr. If Cousins doesn't want Falcons fans calling for him to be benched by the time Week 2 rolls around, then he's going to have to have a big season, so the pressure's going to be on right away. If Cousins comes out of the gate and has an ugly game against the Steelers, fans in Atlanta will likely be calling for Penix to start.

"If you're coming off a torn Achilles, your worst nightmare is being forced to face T.J. Watt in your first game back, and that's exactly what's happening in this game. I would not want to be Cousins this week. That being said, the Falcons have the weapons for Cousins to succeed and although he might not have a huge game on Sunday, I do think he does just enough to pull Atlanta to a win." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he is taking the Falcons to edge out the Steelers, 20-17. To see the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers at Falcons (-3) Falcons Steelers Falcons Steelers Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons

Cardinals at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bills -6.5, O/U 48

"The Cardinals were a feisty team last season and will be even better in 2024. But this is a tough way to open, on the road against a Super Bowl contender. The Bills have a lot of new faces, but Josh Allen will still be Josh Allen. Even so, I think Arizona will keep this close. Bills take a tight one." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he expects the Bills to win a tight matchup against Arizona, 27-24. To see the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Bills (-6) Cardinals Bills Bills Bills Bills Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals

Titans at Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bears -4.5, O/U 43.5

"When the first overall pick is starting a game in Week 1, the smart strategy is to pick against him. Since the 2003 season, there have been 15 quarterbacks taken with the top pick and they've gone 0-14-1 in their debut game. If you think about it, the stat shouldn't be that surprising. The top pick usually goes to the worst team in the league and that team is almost always an underdog in Week 1. However, that's not the situation this year. The top pick DIDN'T go to the worst team in the league because the worst team (Carolina) traded the pick away to the Bears, who are actually a decent team.

"For one, Williams is about to become the first QB ever drafted in the top five to inherit TWO receivers who are both coming off a 1,200-yard receiving season (Keenan Allen and DJ Moore). Not to mention, the Bears also have Cole Kmet, Rome Odunze and D'Andre Swift. No Bears QB has EVER thrown for 4,000 yards in a season, but it feels like Williams might actually be able to hit that number this year.

"Defensively, don't sleep on the Bears (or is it hibernate?)

"Starting in Week 10 last season, the Bears went 5-3 down the stretch, and a big reason for that is because they only surrendered 17.1 point per game, which was the fewest points by any defense in the NFL from Week 10 thru Week 18.

"Look, I actually think the Titans are going to be better than most people expect this year, but per tradition, I have to take the Bears, because they were on "Hard Knocks" team this year and HBO always somehow brainwashes me into thinking that the "Hard Knocks" team is going to be good." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes the Bears to beat the Titans, 19-16. To see the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Bears (-4.5) Titans Titans Titans Bears Titans Bears Titans Titans

Patriots at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bengals -9, O/U 42.5

"Joe Burrow is back healthy for the Bengals in this one, which immediately makes the Bengals a contender. Being at home is even more of an advantage against a Pats team that has roster limitations. New coach Jerod Mayo will have this team playing a tough brand of football, but in the second half it will be Burrow who takes over as Jacoby Brissett struggles." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he has the Bengals beating the Patriots, 26-17. To see all of his Week 1 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots at Bengals (-8.5) Bengals Bengals Patriots Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals

Texans at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Texans -1.5, O/U 47.5

"I have serious questions about Anthony Richardson. At times, he looks like he could break the NFL and be an instant MVP candidate. And then there are other moments where I question his chances of staying in the league due to his still-developing passing ability. Do you know who I don't have questions about? C.J. Stroud. The second-year quarterback was sensational as a rookie and I believe he's going to be a star in this league for a long time. And what do stars do? Win (and cover) on the road. Stroud and wideout Nico Collins burned this team twice last season to the tune of 341 total yards through the air and a touchdown apiece in each game. I also see DeMeco Ryans' defense showing up in this game after allowing just 20.8 points per game in 2023 (11th fewest in the NFL)." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he is laying the points and picking the Texans to get a road win in Indy. To see all of his Week 1 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans (-2.5) at Colts Colts Colts Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans

Jaguars at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Dolphins -3.5, O/U 49.5

"The only thing you need to know about this game is that it will be called by the crew of Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins. Since 2022, the Dolphins are 7-0 and have averaged 38 points per game when those three are on the call. So, there you go. In all seriousness, the Dolphins have one of the most explosive offenses in the league, and the defense is now headed by Anthony Weaver, who comes over from Baltimore. The Dolphins are 10-1 straight up, and 9-2 against the spread as a favorite when Tua Tagovailoa starts, so give me Miami in Week 1." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he is rolling with the Dolphins to cover against the Jaguars. To see the rest of his Week 1 picks, click here.

The SportsLine Projection Model is the ideal tool for outlasting everyone in your Survivor Pool. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. That is exactly what you are getting here. For Week 1, we can tell you the model is staying away from the Dolphins even if they are favored over Jacksonville at home. While the Dolphins are projected to win in almost 60% of simulations, the model is saving Miami for another week. instead, the model is backing a surprising team that wins outright in almost 80% of simulations. To see that pick, go check out SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Dolphins (-3) Jaguars Jaguars Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Jaguars Jaguars

Panthers at Saints



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Saints -4.5, O/U 40.5

"New coach Dave Canales will try and jump-start quarterback Bryce Young in Year 2, but playing in New Orleans is never easy. The Saints should be good on defense, but they have some line issues that could impact the offense. Even so, look for the Saints defense to limit Young and the Panthers offense as the Saints win it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco expelling why he has the Saints taking down Carolina, 29-16. To see his other picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Saints (-4) Saints Panthers Panthers Saints Panthers Panthers Saints Saints

Vikings at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Giants -1, O/U 41.5

"This has more to do with how down I am on the Giants this season than it has anything to do with the Vikings. This could be the year that we definitively put the Danny Dimes era to rest in East Rutherford. Daniel Jones' preseason showing left little room for optimism and he could be under siege quite a bit in this opener. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores is blitz-happy, sending extra men after the quarterback on 50.7% of dropbacks last season (most in the NFL). That unit will now face a Giants O-line that is coming off a season where it allowed quarterbacks to be sacked 85 times (second most in NFL history). Yes, the Giants added some new pieces to that line, but there are still plenty of questions regarding what's in front of the quarterback." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he is fading the Giants and laying the points with Minnesota. To see all of his picks for Week 1, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings (-1) at Giants Giants Vikings Vikings Giants Giants Vikings Vikings Giants

Raiders at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chargers -3, O/U 43.5

"Jim Harbaugh will be making his coaching debut for the Chargers, which means a more physical team. Justin Herbert is back from his foot injury, but how healthy is he right now? Gardner Minshew will start for the Raiders, which gives the Chargers a big edge at quarterback. Harbaugh will win his first game as the team's coach thanks to a good game from Herbert." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco has Jim Harbaugh winning his Chargers debut over the Raiders, 28-17. To see his other Week 1 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Chargers (-3.5) Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Raiders Chargers Chargers

Broncos at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Seahawks -6, O/U 42

"Bo Nix makes his first start at quarterback for the Broncos in arguably the toughest place to play. It will be loud. This will be the debut for new Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald, who throws a ton of looks at quarterbacks from the defensive side. That could be an issue for Nix. Look for Seattle to win it big." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco has the Seahawks pounding the Broncos, 30-17. To see his other picks for the weekend, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Seahawks (-5.5) Seahawks Broncos Broncos Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Broncos Seahawks

Cowboys at Browns

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Browns -2.5, O/U 42

"Here's a Week 1 matchup between last year's leader in scoring offense, and last year's leader in total defense. Something's gotta give. I'm low on the Cowboys this season, and I think their running back room could be very underwhelming. It's not great for the Cowboys that they have to take on what may be the toughest defense in the league on the road while star wideout CeeDee Lamb spent a good chunk of time away from the team. Then there are the new starters on the offensive line that have to somehow contain Myles Garrett. The Browns went 8-1 at home last year, and allowed just 13.9 points per game. That, of course, ranked No. 1 in the NFL. I can't tell you if Deshaun Watson is finally going to show up this year. But I still like the Browns Week 1." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he likes the Browns to win and cover against the Cowboys. To see his other Week 1 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys at Browns (-2.5) Cowboys Browns Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Browns Browns Browns

Commanders at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Buccaneers -4, O/U 40.5

"This will be the first start for Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Facing a Todd Bowles defense is never easy, but it's even tougher on the road in your first start. Look for Baker Mayfield to have success against the Commanders secondary here. Bucs take it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he likes the Buccaneers to beat the Commanders by a touchdown in Week 1. To see his other picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders at Buccaneers (-3.5) Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Commanders Buccaneers Commanders Buccaneers Buccaneers

Rams at Lions

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Lions -3.5, O/U 51

We have another playoff rematch to begin the season as Matthew Stafford and his Los Angeles Rams will head into Detroit to take on Jared Goff and the Lions. Of course, these two met last postseason in Stafford's first trip back to the Motor City since the blockbuster trade that sent him to Los Angeles. In that contest, he was sent packing by his former team. This time around, you have to see how SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White is targeting this "Sunday Night Football" showdown. Why? Well, he's on a 62-44-2 roll (+1275) on Lions spread picks. We can tell you he's leaning Under the total, but to see that spread pick, go on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams at Lions (-3.5) Lions Rams Lions Lions Rams Lions Lions Lions

Jets at 49ers

Time: Monday, 8:20 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -6, O/U 45.5

"This is a long trip to play a team in an opener on Monday night for the Jets. It's a big-time challenge against the defending NFC champions. But the Jets have Aaron Rodgers back. He has struggled at times against the 49ers in his career. Look for the Jets to keep this close, but the 49ers will win it late." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he likes the 49ers to beat the Jets on Monday night, 23-21. To see his other Week 1 picks, click here.