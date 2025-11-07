Two sets of division leaders clash to headline the NFL Week 10 schedule. On Sunday, the AFC East-leading New England Patriots, led by quarterback Drake Maye, battle the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield. On 'Monday Night Football,' Jalen Hurts leads the Philadelphia Eagles into Lambeau Field to face Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. Both Tampa Bay and Green Bay enter as 2.5-point favorites. Another matchup involving contenders sees the Los Angeles Rams (6-2) traveling to San Francisco to face the 49ers (6-3) in a key NFC West matchup.

The Rams are 4.5-point favorites as Matthew Stafford looks to avenge a 26-23 overtime loss to San Francisco on Oct. 2. He has won three of his last four starts against the 49ers. The largest remaining spread on the odds board is Buffalo -9.5 vs. Miami. The game with the most line movement has been Jets vs. Browns, with Cleveland moving from a 2.5-point underdog to 2.5-point favorite after New York unloaded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams in separate trades before the trade deadline.

Before making any Week 10 NFL picks or NFL score predictions on those games or others, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over/under and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit more than 2,000 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of the 2023 season.

For Week 10 NFL betting, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting picks for all 14 games. You can only see the AI predictions for the Week 10 NFL schedule here.

Top Week 10 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 10, the AI says the Buffalo Bills (-9.5) cover comfortably against the Miami Dolphins, who may be on their way to a rebuild. Josh Allen leads the Buffalo offense, completing 70.4% of his passes for 1,833 yards and 13 touchdowns with four interceptions. He has also rushed 55 times for 280 yards (5.1 average) and seven touchdowns, including two in the 28-21 Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Miami has struggled of late, losing four of their last five games, including a 28-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 30. In the aftermath of the game, the Dolphins parted ways with longtime general manager Chris Grier. Even with James Cook (ankle) missing practice on Wednesday, SportsLine AI rates the Bills as an A+ pick on the money line and also predicts a 36-22 win on average. See its other Week 10 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine, and bet the Bills here:

How to make Week 10 NFL picks

In addition, the AI PickBot has generated well over 20 highly-coveted A+ picks for Week 10. You need to see the AI's NFL picks before making any Week 10 NFL bets of your own. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers each Week 10 NFL game, and which A+ picks should you target now? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks against the spread, over-under, and on the money line, all from the SportsLine AI that has nailed more than 2,000 highly-rated picks since the start of the 2023 season.