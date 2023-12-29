Per usual, injuries will play a big role in the NFL's upcoming slate of games. There are several notable ones to keep an eye on in Week 17, including the injury status of Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase.

Those are just two in what is seemingly an ocean full of injuries heading into Week 17. To help sort through it all, we've put together a team-by-team list of each notable injury. Make sure to keep this story bookmarked as we'll be providing updates on each team's injury reports as they come in through the day Friday.

Lions at Cowboys (Saturday night)

Brock Wright will miss his second-straight game due to a hip injury and is the only player on the Lions' active roster to be ruled out with Houston and Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve. Cam Sutton is questionable and was a full participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday before logging a limited session on Thursday.

The Cowboys saw the return of star tackle Tyron Smith on a limited basis on Thursday after missing the earlier practices due to a back injury and he is officially questionable. Dowdle didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday due to his ankle injury and won't suit up on Saturday.

Patriots at Bills

JuJu Smith-Schuster is the lone Patriot initially ruled out for Sunday after not practicing this week due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, safety Kyle Dugger was added to the report and is questionable after missing Friday's practice due to an illness. Fellow defensive back Jalen Mills, who had missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a concussion, returned to practice on Friday and carries no designation.

Buffalo is largely healthy going into this matchup and did not rule out any player due to injury. Three out of the four players listed as questionable also practiced fully on Friday with Hamlin being the lone player that was limited.

Falcons at Bears

Atlanta is relatively healthy for Week 17, listing just one player on the final injury report. McGary has been inactive for three straight weeks as he comes back from a knee injury he suffered in Week 12 but was limited throughout the week.

Darnell Mooney did not practice all week and did not clear concussion protocol, so he will miss Sunday's matchup. However, Kmet did return to practice on a limited basis on Friday, giving himself a chance to play.

Raiders at Colts

Josh Jacobs did not practice at all this week, but the Raiders are still holding out some hope that he could play, listing him as doubtful rather than ruling him out entirely. Mayer has been ruled out. Eluemunor and James were both limited on Friday.

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has cleared concussion protocol, paving the way for him to potentially return to action this Sunday. However, the Indy offense won't have Zack Moss as the running back did not practice on Friday and has been ruled out due to a forearm injury.

Rams at Giants

Tre Tomlinson is the lone Ram ruled out for Week 17, but the team did see star rookie wideout Puka Nacua pop up on the injury report on Friday. He is now questionable with a hip injury that kept him out of the final session of the week.

The Giants are relatively healthy wrapping up the week. No one missed Friday's practice and just three players were listed on the final injury report. Cager is listed as doubtful after logging back-to-back days of limited practice. Banks was also limited on both Thursday and Friday, but is questionable. Robinson is one to keep a bit of an eye on as he was downgraded to limited on Friday after being a full participant on Thursday.

Cardinals at Eagles

Kyler Murray returned to practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday's session due to an illness. Meanwhile, wideout Marquise Brown has been ruled out for this game and has since been placed on injured reserve.

The Eagles will be without Slay once again as he continues to work his way back from arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss his third consecutive game. However, the Eagles did get good news as corner Avonte Maddox (pectoral), guard Landon Dickerson (thumb), and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (abdomen) all did not have injury designations for this game and are expected to play.

Saints at Buccaneers

Alvin Kamara was a late addition to New Orleans' injury report and the running back is now questionable after missing Friday's practice due to an illness. On a more positive note, wideout Chris Olave (ankle) carries no injury designation after being limited throughout the week.

The Buccaneers ruled out five players for Sunday's matchup. Greene and Jarrett continue to sit on injured reserve, but the team will be without Barrett and David after neither could get onto the practice field this week.

49ers at Commanders

The good news for San Francisco is that Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, and Trent Williams were all off of the final injury report and are good to go for Sunday. That said, the Niners will be without Armstead for a fourth-straight game. With Ji'Ayir Brown ruled out, the 49ers may look to veteran Logan Ryan to start at safety.

Brissett being a late addition to the injury report is surprising for the Commanders, as he suffered a hamstring injury in Friday's practice. If Brissett can't go, Sam Howell gets the start after being benched. Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) is back and will play, as he was not given an injury designation.

Panthers at Jaguars

Hill was the only player Carolina ruled out as the corner was unable to clear concussion protocol and get on the field this week. Fellow corner Jaycee Horn is questionable and was able to return to practice for the first time this week on Friday as a limited participant.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) has been ruled out and will miss his first career game due to injury. The former No. 1 overall pick did not practice at all this week and his absence will thrust C.J. Beathard under center in a pivotal game for Jacksonville's hopes to win the AFC South.

Dolphins at Ravens

The Dolphins will be down a key weapon on offense as they've ruled Jaylen Waddle out for this contest due to an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. On the other side of the ball, star corner Jalen Ramsey appeared on the injury report and is questionable after being limited on Friday with a knee injury.

For the Ravens, wide receiver Zay Flowers returned to practice on a limited basis, giving him a chance to play on Sunday despite a calf injury. Meanwhile, emerging safety Kyle Hamilton seems to be trending in the wrong direction. He did not practice Friday after being limited on Thursday, putting his status in doubt.

Titans at Texans

The Titans didn't have their rookie quarterback last week due to injury, but it looks like he is good to go for Week 17. Will Levis was not listed with a game designation in Tennessee's final injury report and head coach Mike Vrabel noted on Friday that he is in line to start against Houston.

For the Texans, they'll get back quarterback C.J. Stroud after the rookie practiced fully on both Thursday and Friday and carries no game designation for Week 17 after battling a concussion. Houston's other first-round pick, Will Anderson, returned to practice on Friday in limited fashion and is questionable.

Steelers at Seahawks

Even with Kenny Pickett listed as questionable for this matchup, head coach Mike Tomlin said Friday that Mason Rudolph will start. On defense, this is Fitzpatrick's second straight missed game due to a knee injury. With him sidelined, Patrick Peterson is expected to play safety.

DK Metcalf did not practice for the second straight day and is now officially questionable due to a back injury. On a more positive note, Kenneth Walker returned to practice in limited fashion on Friday and is questionable as well.

Chargers at Broncos

For the Chargers, wide receivers Keenan Allen (hip) and Joshua Palmer (concussion) did not practice at all this week and have subsequently been ruled out. Pass rusher Joey Bosa remains on injured reserve and is also out. Along the offensive line, guard Zion Johnson did not practice Friday due to a neck injury that has him questionable.

As the Broncos turn the offense over to Jarrett Stidham, the quarterback could be without some of Denver's top targets. Courtland Sutton has been ruled out with a concussion and Jerry Jeudy along with Marvin Mims Jr. both did not practice on Friday and are officially questionable.

Bengals at Chiefs

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday and is now officially questionable. When asked about his availability for this weekend, head coach Zac Taylor said "we'll see."

The Chiefs will be down tackle Donovan Smith after he was unable to practice this week due to a neck injury. Toney is also sidelined, but running back Isiah Pacheco did have an encouraging development after he was able to return to practice on Friday on a limited basis.

Packers at Vikings (Sunday night)

Wide receivers Christian Watson (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle) did not practice for the Packers at all this week, along with linebacker De'Vondre Campbell.

For the Vikings, wide receiver Jordan Addison (ankle) logged his second-straight day of practice (albeit on a limited basis) on Friday, giving himself a shot to play in Week 17. Running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation.