Week 5, no different than any other week, had its share of injuries. They reared their ugly head early, beginning with the game in London.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers hurt his ankle, and according to the quarterback and head coach Robert Saleh, it's a low ankle sprain and the 40-year-old signal-caller should be good to go for next week. In the same game, Vikings running back Aaron Jones went down with a hip injury, and will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity.

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane exited Sunday's victory over the Patriots and entered concussion protocol. The Fins took another hit as Jevón Holland is expected to miss some time with a hand injury.

Also, Texans wide receiver Nico Collins hurt his hamstring after a 67-yard TD catch and considered day-to-day, while San Francisco is preparing to be without kicker Jake Moody for some time as he deals with a high ankle injury.

Below is an updated team-by-team list of all the other key Week 5 injuries around the league.

OL Teven Jenkins (ankle): Jenkins suffered an ankle injury against the Panthers.

OT Amarius Mims (ankle): He was carted off the field with a left ankle injury, but returned in the OT loss to the Ravens.

QB Josh Allen (head): Allen hit his head hard on the field and went to the medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion, but returned to the game after missing just one snap.

RT Alex Palczewski (ankle): The right tackle suffered an ankle injury and was unable to return to the game.

S Rodney McLeod (face): McLeod left the game with a face laceration, but later returned after being treated on the sidelines.

TE David Njoku (knee): The tight end returned from injury in a limited role but suffered a knee injury and will get an MRI.

Cardinals

OG Will Hernandez (knee): Hernandez is out for the year with the injury he sustained against the 49ers on Sunday.

OT Will Fries (lower leg): Fries fractured his lower leg against the Jaguars and has already been placed on injured reserve.

DE Marshawn Kneeland (knee): The rookie suffered a right knee injury on Sunday night in what appeared to be a non-contact injury. Kneeland was carted to the locker room and missed the remainder of the game. He suffered a partially torn lateral meniscus and will have surgery to trim it, via NFL Media.

RB De'Von Achane (concussion): Achane was was unable to return to the game after he was evaluated for a concussion. Depending on how he responds to the concussion, he could be back after their Week 6 bye, per NFL Media.

Jets

QB Aaron Rodgers (ankle): Rodgers told reporters after the loss that he suffered a low ankle sprain and it was confirmed by head coach Robert Saleh on Monday, who said his QB "should be" good to go for next week's game. The injury occurred in the third quarter, when he was tackled and went down awkwardly.

OLB Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder) : Clowney suffered a shoulder injury against the Bears and was unable to return.

WR Xavier Legette (shoulder): Legette left the game with a shoulder injury. He said afterward it's a little banged up and that he expects to be ready to go for next week's game.



RB Rhamondre Stevenson (leg): The running back hobbled to the sidelines and appeared to be in pain, but was able to come back in the game. Stevenson explained the injury after the game, saying he took a helmet to his leg and exited to make sure he was OK, adding "And I was." He doesn't believe it will be a long-term issue.

T Christian Wilkins (foot): Wilkins suffered a foot injury against the Broncos and was unable to return to the game.



OT Roger Rosengarten (ankle): Rosengarten exited the game with an ankle injury.

LB Uchenna Nwosu (thigh): The linebacker suffered a thigh injury. After the game, head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed it was a thigh injury, but didn't have an update on how severe it is.



LB Nick Herbig (hamstring): Pittsburgh's edge rusher left the game in the second half and did not return.

WR Nico Collins (hamstring): Collins was ruled out for the second half with a hamstring injury. Head coach DeMeco Ryans described it as day-to-day and there is the potential that he could miss some time, via NFL Media.

S Jimmie Ward (groin): Ward was ruled out with a groin injury. He walked off under his own power and went to the medical tent.



RB Aaron Jones (hip): Jones suffered a hip injury during the first half, and was eventually ruled out. Jones will have an MRI on Monday. "He'll be evaluated ... I'm keeping my fingers crossed that that hopefully will be short term," coach Kevin O'Connell said after the game. The Vikings have a bye in Week 6.