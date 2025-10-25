As the calendar moves into late October, weather becomes a bigger factor when it comes to betting on NFL games. That was certainly the case in Week 7 of the 2025 season as rain and winds impacted games in London, Cleveland and Tennessee. Week 8 has a relatively clean forecast across the board, but there are still a few games to watch when it comes to the elements.

Jets vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday)

This is about to peak football weather, with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s with some showers in the area. Unfortunately, the teams on the field might not be playing a game resembling football. The Jets are 0-7 while the Bengals are 2-5, so the last thing these squads need is inclement weather. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Over on 44.5 as it hits in 57% of simulations.

Commanders vs. Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET Monday)

The forecast is relatively clean for Kansas City at the moment, but there is a chance some rain moves across the area on Monday. The Chiefs are already a formidable opponent for Washington with their lockdown defense going up against Marcus Mariota, so the addition of bad weather would only further hurt the Commanders. The total sits at 47 in the latest consensus odds, and the SportsLine model leans to the Over, which hits in 56% of simulations.