Welcome to the Week 9 grades!

With the NFL trade deadline coming up on Tuesday, we saw a lot of games this week that could end up having an impact on what happens over the next couple of days. For one, the Indianapolis Colts lost. The Colts have already been one of the busiest teams when it comes to trades, and there's been some speculation that they could trade Jonathan Taylor or Daniel Jones. After Sunday's loss to Dallas, the Colts are sitting at a very unimpressive 2-7, and it might make sense to just trade everyone.

The Philadelphia Eagles also lost. Howie Roseman loves to make a deal, and with the Eagles now sitting at 2-7 after losing to the NFC East's top team, the Giants, we could see him start working the phones. It could even make sense for the Jets to go into fire sale mode after dropping to 2-7 following a loss to the Chiefs.

With that in mind, let's get to this week's grades, starting with the Colts.

Cowboys (4-5) 27-23 over Colts (2-7)

C+ Cowboys Let's start with the most surprising fact of the day: For the first time all season, the Cowboys defense held an opponent under 300 yards. A big reason that happened is that Quinnen Williams was unblockable, coming up with three tackles for a loss. If the defense can regularly play like this, the Cowboys could soon take a step forward as the offense seems to be clicking. Dak Prescott caught fire in the fourth quarter, throwing for 150 yards, and Dallas needed all of that. The Cowboys piled up more than 500 yards of offense, and Dallas probably would have won this game comfortably if not for multiple mistakes (like two turnovers and a missed field goal by Brandon Aubrey). After blowing it last week against the Cardinals, this was a game the Cowboys couldn't afford to lose. They did just enough to pull out the win C- Colts If the Colts are actually thinking about trading Daniel Jones, they should just go ahead and do it, because it's becoming pretty clear that he's not the answer in Indianapolis. The Colts sputtered out of the gate by going three-and-out on five of their first seven possessions, and they didn't have a single drive that went for more than 30 yards until there were just two minutes left in the third quarter. It's bad enough that they struggled, but the fact that this team couldn't move the ball for most of the game against one of the worst defenses in the NFL is telling. And of course, Jones ended any chance of a comeback with an interception in the final minute. With the trade deadline coming up, it might be time for the Colts to blow things up and start over.

Packers (6-3) 45-27 over Patriots (5-4)

A+ Packers Matt LaFleur seems to have unlocked a new level of his offense. This is what happens when everything is working for Green Bay: Jordan Love was nearly perfect (372 yards, three touchdowns), and the Packers finally remembered how to run the ball. Love was so good that both Christian Watson and Matthew Golden topped 150 receiving yards, marking the first time in Packers history that two receivers have topped that number. This is starting to look like one of the best duos in the league, and the scary part is that this offense should only get better if the Packers continue to run the ball well. For the first time all season, the NFL's worst rushing team topped 100 yards on the ground, and Kaleb Johnson led the way with 68 yards. With Micah Parsons set to return before Thanksgiving and the offense playing like this, the Packers could be one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL down the stretch. F Patriots The Patriots took an absolute pounding here. Drake Maye threw an interception on his first pass of the game, and things only got worse from there. The Patriots simply didn't look prepared to play. They got out-coached on both sides of the ball. The biggest surprise was probably that Mike Vrabel's defense got run off the field. They couldn't tackle, they couldn't stop the NFL's worst rushing attack and there wasn't much of a pass rush. The biggest concern is that this team has now played five games against teams that currently have a winning record, and they've gone 1-4 in those games. The Patriots are struggling to beat anyone good, and if they don't get things figured out soon, they're going to be sitting at home in January.

49ers (7-1) 38-17 over Raiders (4-5)

D- Raiders Klint Kubiak is going to be asked a lot of questions this week about this offense, and the main one is going to revolve around whether Kirk Cousins should keep the starting job. Cousins single-handedly killed any chance the Raiders had at winning this game by throwing three interceptions, including a pick-six and another interception that came in the end zone for a 49ers' touchback. The Raiders actually turned the ball over five times in what was an embarrassingly bad game. The Raiders also have plenty of questions to answer at running back. Ashton Jeanty hasn't been great this year, and his struggles continued against the 49ers. The Raiders' biggest problem is that they can't beat good teams. With the season falling apart, it's starting to seem like the Raiders should give some serious thought to starting Fernando Mendoza. A 49ers This was one of those rare games where the 49ers defense carried San Francisco to the win. The defense forced five turnovers, and the 49ers got 17 points out of those, which allowed San Francisco to run away with the game. The 49ers did a great job of suffocating the Raiders. They bottled up the run game and dared Kirk Cousins to beat them, and that's when things got ugly for the Raiders' QB. From Jalen Dugger's pick-six to Fred Warner's fumble recovery in the end zone to Renardo Green's interception in the end zone, this defense just made big play after big play after big play. We know this offense is good, but if the defense can play at a consistently high level, that would make the 49ers the team to beat in the NFC, if they're not already.

Seahawks (5-4) 17-3 over Cardinals (3-6)

C- Cardinals The Cardinals offense got a boost last week with Gardner Minshew at quarterback, but this week, Minshew came crashing back to earth. Minshew and the Cardinals got absolutely shut down by a tough Seahawks defense: They couldn't run the ball, they couldn't throw the ball and the offensive line struggled to protect Minshew. That's a combination for disaster. At some point, it will be Carson Beck time in Arizona, and that could be soon if their offense keeps looking like this. B+ Seahawks The Seahawks had to start backup QB Drew Lock in this game, but their defense played so well that they might have won without anyone playing quarterback. This was an absolutely dominant performance, and it was exactly what the Seahawks needed after getting rolled by the Bears last week. The Seahawks defense was good on third down, it was great in the red zone and they beat up on Gardner Minshew on top of all that (he got sacked three times). The defense is so good that if the Seahawks produce average offensive play, they can beat almost anyone, and they got that on Sunday. Not only did Lock throw for 175 yards, but more importantly, Zach Charbonnet — in his return from injury — paced a rushing attack that topped 100 yards. The problem is that average offensive play might not be easy with all their QB injuries. They already lost Sam Darnold to an injury, and now, Lock's status is up in the air after he suffered an oblique injury in this game.

Texans (3-5) 44-22 over Chargers (0-8)

A Texans It took nine weeks, but the Texans team that we all thought we were going to see at the beginning of the season finally showed up. When everyone's healthy, the Texans have a dangerous offense, and this game is proof of that. Nico Collins and Tank Dell both topped 100 receiving yards on a day when C.J. Stroud went off (384 yards and five touchdowns). Defensively, the Texans have been inconsistent this year, but they had a breakout game here with EIGHT sacks, including two by both Jadeveon Clowney and Will Anderson. The Texans beat a bad team, so it's hard to know if this is sustainable, but everyone on this roster will feel much more confident going forward after this game. F Chargers This was a statement game by the Chargers, and the statement is that they're the worst team in the NFL. They looked absolutely lost on both sides of the ball. The offensive line can't protect Justin Herbert, and their defense can't stop anyone. This is a team that needs to take a long look in the mirror this week. With the trade deadline coming up, it might be time to have a fire sale.

Broncos (7-2) 26-21 over Panthers (3-5)

B Broncos The Broncos offense has struggled in the first quarter this season, but they finally seemed to have gotten things turned around. The big news here is that the Broncos came out firing with Bo Nix throwing for 63 yards and a TD during a 10-point opening quarter. That was a huge showing from an offense that had been averaging just 3.3 points in the first quarter through Denver's first eight games. The reason that's big is that the defense can dominate teams when it's playing with a healthy lead. If you need proof of that, just look at the fourth quarter: With Denver leading, the defense took over by sacking Bryce Young three times, including a strip-sack by Nik Bonitto that won the game. The Broncos should be feeling extremely confident heading into their Week 10 bye. B- Panthers Going into Week 9, only two quarterbacks had thrown for at least 275 yards against the Broncos — Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford — and Bryce Young joined that group with 276 on Sunday. The Panthers offense was firing on all cylinders: Chuba Hubbard averaged nearly 5 yards per carry and five different players caught at least four passes. The problem for the Panthers is that there were just too many mistakes ranging from a soul-crushing fumble by Young in the fourth quarter to a bizarre interception to a missed field goal. The Panthers just kept shooting themselves in the foot. You can't make those mistakes if you want to beat good teams, and the Broncos are a good team.

Saints (3-5) 23-22 over Browns (5-4)

C+ Browns The Browns didn't win, but Shedeur Sanders definitely made a case to be the starting QB in Cleveland. Despite facing constant pressure, Sanders still managed to throw for 297 yards and two touchdowns. He came up clutch late in the game, with 197 yards of his passing total coming in the fourth quarter and overtime. Of course, the argument for Deshaun Watson to start is that he's been winning games like this all year, and although Sanders played well late, he didn't get the job done with the Browns failing on a two-point conversion on the final play of the game. No matter who starts, that person needs to get this team turned around, because the Browns' 5-2 start suddenly feels like a distant memory. B- Saints The Saints beat the Browns at their own game here. Cleveland's recipe for winning this season has been a strong defense combined with clutch QB play late in the game. That's exactly what the Saints got here. The pass rush flustered Sanders at times, with the Saints sacking him five times, including two from Carl Granderson. The defense struggled late, but that's when the offense took over, and that is how you do complementary football. The Saints had offensive heroes all over the place, ranging from Chris Olave to Barion Brown to Alvin Kamara, who set up the team's TD in overtime by rushing for 28 yards. Tyler Shough completed at least one pass to eight different receivers, and that seemed to keep the Browns guessing. This was a huge win for a Saints team that's suddenly right back in the NFC South race.

Giants (5-2-1) 19-11 over Eagles (2-7)

C+ Giants The 12-year drought is finally over. The Giants picked up their first win in Philadelphia since 2014, and that mostly happened thanks to a defense that bullied the Eagles on their home turf. Arvell Reese was an absolute maniac, sacking Joe Milton III three times in a game where the Giants recorded seven sacks. Offensively, the Giants were sloppy. They couldn't really get anything going, but Jameis Winston did manage to lead a late TD drive after J.J. McCarthy briefly left the game with an injury. The Giants win ugly, but they win, and that's all that matters. C- Eagles The Eagles sent Tanner McKee to the bench, hoping Milton would spark their offense, but it didn't happen. Milton did show off his athleticism with a team-high 64 yards on the ground, but the passing game is still non-functional. The offense's inability to move the ball overshadowed a mostly impressive performance by the defense, which racked up six sacks. This is probably what every Eagles game is going to feel like for the rest of the season: The defense does its best to keep Philly in the game, but the offense just isn't good enough to take advantage of that.

Rams (5-4) 20-13 over Commanders (2-5)

C+ Rams With Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett on the field together for the first time, we finally got a taste of what the Rams defense might look like for the rest of the season. The pass rush looked better, and that was mostly thanks to Garrett, who registered three of the Rams' four sacks. The Rams also clogged up the middle and stopped the run. Offensively, this team continues to rely completely on Puka Nacua, who had 14 catches for 150 yards, but it would certainly help if someone else decided to step up, especially if Nacua's knee injury ends up being anything serious C Commanders Every Commanders loss seems to come with some bizarre late-game coaching decision. With Washington sitting at the Rams' 32-yard line on the game's final play, Jayden Daniels could have taken a shot in the end zone, but instead, he threw the ball five yards downfield. That one play didn't cost them the game, but it epitomizes the issues with this team. From the botched clock management in the tie with the Giants, to a thrown-away pass on fourth down against the 49ers, to this play against the Rams, the Commanders' coaching seems to hold them back in key situations.

Chiefs (6-2) 35-12 over Jets (2-7)

D Jets If you've seen one Jets game, you've seen them all. This team seems to find a new way to lose every week, and this time around, they played one of their worst games of the season. The offense did show some flashes in the first half, but with no Garrett Wilson, they struggled to finish their drives, with all 12 of their points coming on field goals. Things weren't much better on defense, with the Jets getting diced up by Patrick Mahomes. The defensive struggles are more concerning because the Jets have a defensive-minded head coach who just totally revamped the personnel on that side of the ball during the offseason. Aaron Glenn was already on one of the hottest seats in the NFL, and the temperature on his seat might have just gone up a few degrees after Sunday. A- Chiefs This game was a roller coaster ride for the Chiefs. At one point, it looked like Patrick Mahomes might have suffered a serious injury, but then he came right back in and led Kansas City to a blowout win. This game was a solid example of why the Chiefs have been so good this season: They're balanced on offense, and their defense wears you out. Kenneth Walker rushed for 102 yards, with 81 of that coming during a dominant second half. Mahomes and Travis Kelce were back to their old ways with the duo connecting four times for 72 yards. As for that defense, the Chiefs pitched a shutout in the second half while holding the Jets to just 58 yards of offense. This team still needs some help at receiver, though, and it will be interesting to see if Brett Veach tries to do anything before Tuesday's trade deadline

Lions (6-2) 19-9 over Dolphins (1-7)

C+ Lions The Lions offense tends to get all the headlines when it comes to this team, but in this game, it was Detroit's defense that stole the show. In their first game since Jack Campbell's injury, the defense played inspired football. Derrick Moore came up with two of the team's three sacks on a day when the Lions' pass rush had Malik Willis on the run for most of the game. The defense has been beating up on everyone since the Lions' Week 6 bye. Detroit's opponents have averaged just 13.7 points per game over the past three weeks. The fact that the offense can have a slightly off day and Detroit can still win by double-digit points should have the Lions feeling good about the rest of the season. C Dolphins If the Dolphins have proven one thing this year, it's that they don't quite have the talent to beat the best teams in the NFL. The Dolphins defense certainly deserves some credit for shutting down the Lions in the first half, holding them to just 120 yards. That mostly happened because Miami was able to bottle up Jahmyr Gibbs while getting solid pressure on Jared Goff, who was sacked three times in the first two quarters but zero times in the second half. The problem for the Dolphins is that Malik Willis struggled with his accuracy and their rushing attack was non-existent, just like Miami's playoff hopes this year.

Bengals (6-2) 34-17 over Falcons (3-6) in Spain

A Bengals In the lead-up to Sunday's game in Spain, Joe Burrow predicted the Bengals offense was going to "put on a show" in Madrid, and that's exactly what happened. This team has struggled with slow starts this year, but in Madrid, the offense was shot out of a cannon to start the game. Ja'Marr Chase made several acrobatic catches while recording 142 yards in the first half alone (his career-high for a first half). Joe Burrow completed 16 of his first 18 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. And then there was Tee Higgins, who caught two TD passes. The most impressive part of the Bengals' performance might have been the fact that their defense basically shut down the Falcons after giving up 10 quick points in the first quarter. This was a business vacation for a Bengals team that's looking like a serious Super Bowl contender in the AFC. C- Falcons It's fitting that this game was played in Spain, because the Falcons' defense looked like it was taking an afternoon siesta against a Bengals offense basically built to exploit Atlanta's weaknesses. The Falcons had no pass rush, and their secondary couldn't keep up with the Bengals athletic receivers, which created huge problems for Atlanta. To make matters worse, the Falcons offense faded as the game went on. Bijan Robinson had 52 rushing yards in the first quarter, but then only 48 for the rest of the game. When you combine that with a passing game that wasn't effective, that's how you get this final score. This is now two straight offensive duds by the Falcons, and it might be time for Kevin Stefanski to go back to the drawing board.

Jaguars (6-2) 33-10 over Ravens (4-5)