Odell Beckham makes another 'how'd he do that?' catch that stands after Seahawks challenge
Beckham is at it again
Odell Beckham Jr. endured a rocky effort in the Cleveland Browns' blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, catching just two passes for 27 yards while also committing a fumble on special teams. Beckham, the Browns' former Pro Bowl receiver, caught just 23 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown during Cleveland's disappointing 2-3 start.
But Beckham showed flashes of what he can do in Cleveland during the first half of Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks, making this incredible 41-yard catch during the second quarter.
The Seahawks challenged the catch but lost, setting the Browns up with great field position. However, they were unable to parlay Beckham's catch into points, with quarterback Baker Mayfield throwing a red zone pick as Cleveland headed into halftime with a 20-18 lead.
Beckham got off to a strong start, with five receptions for 82 yards while being targeted nine times in the first half. Beckham's effort was been complemented by Browns running back Nick Chubb, who rushed for 79 yards and a score during the first half that included a 52-yard run.
Cleveland is trying to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North division race. Baltimore (3-2) led the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 17-10 at halftime of their Week 6 matchup.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Texans at Chiefs: Live updates
Follow along with all the action as two rising QBs go head-to-head
-
Smith, Collins, Cobb ruled out vs. Jets
It came down to the wire, but the Cowboys aren't willing to risk a setback on three players...
-
Eagles vs. Vikings. Live updates
The Eagles and Vikings continue their rivalry stemming from the 2017 NFC Championship Game
-
Saints at Jaguars: Live updates
Follow along with all the action as the Saints look to keep rolling in the battle of backup...
-
Week 6 scores, highlights and updates
All the best highlights from Week 6 are right here
-
Steelers vs. Chargers odds, SNF picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Steelers vs. Chargers game 10,000 times.
-
Giants at Patriots: Takeaways, recap
The Giants put up a fight, but made to many mistakes to pull off an upset over the Patriots
-
49ers vs. Browns takeaways
San Francisco runs wild against a Cleveland team that struggled in all facets in prime time