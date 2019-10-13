Odell Beckham makes another 'how'd he do that?' catch that stands after Seahawks challenge

Odell Beckham Jr. endured a rocky effort in the Cleveland Browns' blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, catching just two passes for 27 yards while also committing a fumble on special teams. Beckham, the Browns' former Pro Bowl receiver, caught just 23 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown during Cleveland's disappointing 2-3 start.

But Beckham showed flashes of what he can do in Cleveland during the first half of Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks, making this incredible 41-yard catch during the second quarter.

The Seahawks challenged the catch but lost, setting the Browns up with great field position. However, they were unable to parlay Beckham's catch into points, with quarterback Baker Mayfield throwing a red zone pick as Cleveland headed into halftime with a 20-18 lead.

Beckham got off to a strong start, with five receptions for 82 yards while being targeted nine times in the first half. Beckham's effort was been complemented by Browns running back Nick Chubb, who rushed for 79 yards and a score during the first half that included a 52-yard run.

Cleveland is trying to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North division race. Baltimore (3-2) led the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 17-10 at halftime of their Week 6 matchup.