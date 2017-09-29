Packers' Ty Montgomery out vs. Bears after reportedly suffering broken ribs

The Packers' depth at running back took a serious hit during the first half against Bears on Thursday. Green Bay went into the game with only four active running backs, and they might have to finish the game with just two.

The most serious injury happened to Ty Montgomery, who had to leave the game after Green Bay's first offensive series. According to NFL.com, Montgomery was ruled out for the game after suffering broken ribs.

It was tough break for Montgomery, who played a key part on the Packers' opening possession of the game. After receiving the opening kickoff, the Packers drove straight down the field on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Green Bay touchdown. During the drive, Montgomery carried the ball five times for 28 yards.

Although Montgomery won't return against the Bears, it's unknown if he'll miss any time after that. The running back will have 10 days to heal before the Packers travel to Dallas in Week 5.

Unfortunately for the Packers, Montgomery wasn't the only running back to go down on Thursday. Backup running back Jamaal Williams also suffered an injury and wasn't able to return to the game before halftime after banging up his knee in the second quarter. The Packers have announced that his return is questionable.

With both running backs currently out, the Packers are down to Aaron Jones and fullback Aaron Ripkowski as the only two backs on the roster. Jones carried the ball four times for 12 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

