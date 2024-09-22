The Tennessee Titans (0-2) will try to bounce back from two frustrating losses when they host the Green Bay Packers (1-1) on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee blew a 17-0 lead in its season-opening loss to Chicago before a turnover proved costly in a loss to the Jets last week. Green Bay lost to Philadelphia in Brazil to open the season, but it responded with a 16-10 win against Indianapolis. The Packers were without starting quarterback Jordan Love (knee) in that game, and he'll miss Sunday's showdown in Tennessee.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Titans are favored by 3 points in the latest Titans vs. Packers odds, while the over/under is 37.5 points via SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Packers vs. Titans picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Green Bay vs. Tennessee. Here are several NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for the game:

Titans vs. Packers spread: Titans -3

Titans vs. Packers over/under: 37.5 points

Titans vs. Packers money line: Titans -154, Packers: +131

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee could easily be sitting at 2-0 on the season, as it was unable to overcome several costly turnovers in losses to the Bears and Jets. The Titans blew a 17-0 lead against the Bears before giving up a fourth-quarter touchdown in their loss to the Jets. They are at home for the second consecutive week though, while Green Bay is playing its first true road game.

Running back Tony Pollard is off to a strong start with his new team, rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Despite some costly mistakes, quarterback Will Levis has shown signs of promise as well, throwing for 319 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 74 yards. The Titans have won five of the last seven meetings between these teams, and Green Bay is playing its first true road game.

Why the Packers can cover

Tennessee has been one of the most untrustworthy teams in the NFL dating back to last season, covering the spread just four times in its last 15 games. The Titans are also 1-4 against the spread in their last five games as favorites, and they are coming off back-to-back tough losses. They have been unable to overcome costly mistakes from Levis, who has not proven himself as a reliable NFL quarterback.

Green Bay was able to lean heavily on its rushing attack last week, as the Packers rushed for 261 yards and controlled more than 40 minutes of possession to win their home opener. Malik Willis finished with only 122 passing yards, but he showed command of the offense in Love's absence. The Packers have covered the spread in five of their last six games, so these teams have been trending in opposite directions.

How to make Titans vs. Packers picks

The model has simulated Packers vs. Titans 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Green Bay on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time?