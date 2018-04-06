Panthers All-Pro linebacker Thomas Davis hit with four-game suspension

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis has been suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season after violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

In a twist, Thomas actually broke the news himself on Twitter.

"I want to share some news with you guys that I received from the NFL," Davis said. "I was informed that I tested positive for a banned substance. I was completely caught off guard by this. I've never in any way done anything to try and intentionally cheat the game."

According to Davis, he tested positive for an estrogen blocker that's on the NFL's list of banned substances.

"It's one of those situations where the NFL rules are clear," Davis said. "They state that you're responsible as a player for what you put in your body. I've taken the same supplements for the last seven or eight years and never had any issues. I've been tested numerous times over the years while taking the same stuff. Unfortunately, this is some of things that happens when you take supplements. I've never tested positive for a steroid or HGH, it ended up being an estrogen blocker that triggered a positive test for me."

This marks the second season in a row that Davis has been hit with a suspension. The former first-round pick was hit with a two-game suspension last season after making a vicious block against Packers receiver Davante Adams. However, he only had to serve one-game after the NFL reduced the suspension on appeal.

The 35-year-old linebacker, who was selected 14th overall by the Panthers in the 2005 draft, had previously announced that he was going to retire following the 2018 season. However, due to his four-game suspension, it sounds like the three-time Pro Bowler is now open to possibly playing past the 2018 season.

"I'm going to serve this four-game suspension and be back ready to go back out there with my teammates and then you know, who knows, maybe this isn't my last year," Davis said.

Davis, who was named the NFL's Man of the Year in 2014, has only missed a total of two games over the past five seasons. The linebacker was named first-team All-Pro in 2015, which was the same year the Panthers went 15-1 on their way to Super Bowl 50.