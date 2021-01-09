Less than two weeks after undergoing surgery for a broken and dislocated thumb, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff will be active for Saturday's wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks. However, coach Sean McVay has confirmed to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that Goff will serve as the backup to John Wolford on Saturday, as the second-year player gets the nod in the playoff opener.

McVay was coy about his QB situation in the week leading up to Saturday's NFC West playoff battle. Goff did make his official return to practice, participating in a limited fashion, but, as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports, Wolford was the one who saw most of the first-team reps. The coaching staff prepped him to start this week, which seemed to be an in-house indicator that things were heading this way for Goff.

While McVay did note that Goff threw well in practice, the matter of his in-game effectiveness due to that recovering right thumb still seems to be an area of concern for the staff and why he'll be active on an emergency basis for this contest.

Wolford, who hadn't thrown an NFL pass prior to Week 17, started in place of Goff against the Cardinals in the regular-season finale. The former undrafted Wake Forest product went 22-of-38 for 231 yards and one interception, as well as 56 rushing yards, in the Rams victory to help get into the postseason.

If history is any indication, this may not be the best news for the Rams, who'll be going up aginst a Seahawks team that seems to be surging at just the right time under veteran Russell Wilson. Since 2002, quarterbacks making their first playoff starter (like Wolford is) against quarterbacks who are not (like Wilson) are 15-31. For Wolford to advance L.A. into the divisional round, he'll have to defy a bit of NFL history.