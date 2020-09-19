The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Houston Texans at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The Ravens won their season opener by 32 points, while the Texans lost their first game of the season by 14 points. Baltimore is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Texans vs. Ravens odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 50. Before entering any Ravens vs. Texans picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Ravens vs. Texans:

Texans vs. Ravens spread: Texans +7.5

Texans vs. Ravens over-under: 50 points

Texans vs. Ravens money line: Houston +280, Baltimore -340

What you need to know about the Ravens

The Ravens took their contest against Cleveland by a conclusive 38-6 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third quarter, by which point Baltimore had established a 31-6 advantage. Lamar Jackson completed 20 of 25 passes (80 percent) for 275 yards and three TDs vs. 0 INTs for a 152.1 rating. It was his third career game with three-plus TD passes and a 150-plus rating, the most by a QB in his first three seasons in NFL history.

Marquise Brown had five catches for team-high 101 yards last week. He had six receiving TDs in seven road games last season. Mark Andrews caught two TD passes. Rookie J.K. Dobbins rushed for two TDs last week, the most by a player in his NFL debut in franchise history. Patrick Queen led the team with eight tackles and had a sack and a forced fumble in his NFL debut.

What you need to know about the Texans

The Texans were no threat to Kansas City in their season opener, falling 34-20. Deshaun Watson completed 20 of 32 passes for 253 yards and TD and also rushed for a score. He is hoping a return to the home turf will help produce better results. He had 18 TDs (14 passing, four rushing) vs. three INTs for a 103.3 rating in seven home games last season.

Will Fuller led the team with eight catches for 112 yards last week, his ninth career game with 100-plus receiving yards. David Johnson had 109 scrimmage yards (77 rushing, 32 receiving) and a rushing TD in his Houston debut. Jacob Martin is aiming for his fourth game in a row at home with a sack.

How to make Ravens vs. Texans picks

