Ravens extending Zay Flowers: Baltimore retaining Lamar Jackson's top target with reported four-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens took care of one of their own on Tuesday by coming to terms with two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers on a four-year, $140 million contract extension with $108 million guaranteed, per ESPN. The new deal matches Minnesota Vikings 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year wide receiver Justin Jefferson's four-year, $140 million deal as being tied for the fourth-highest average per year salary ($35 million) at the wide receiver position. Flowers is reportedly signing for just $2 million fewer guaranteed dollars, $108 million, than Jefferson did, $110 million.

"Great day for the Ravens. Shoutout to Zay Flowers," new Baltimore head coach Jesse Minter said Tuesday. "When your best players are just the right type of people, and they bring the right type of mentality and everything marries together. Those are the types of guys it's such a great thing when stuff like that happens for them. Nothing better as a coach to see those guys get what they deserve. Really happy for Zay and excited for him. Can't wait to see him thrive in our offense."

Flowers earned Pro Bowl selections in each of the last two years thanks to consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, including a career-high 1,211 in 2025 -- the seventh-most in the league and second-most in a single season in Ravens history. Tight end Mark Andrews holds the team mark with 1,361 yards in 2021.

The 25-year-old is clearly entrenched as two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson's top target after his receiving yardage accounted for 36.9% of Baltimore's team total, the second-highest rate in the entire league. Only 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, accounting for 44.1% of the Seattle Seahawks' receiving yards with a league-leading 1,793, was more than Flowers' team rate.

Highest percentage of team receiving yards, 2025 season Team receiving yards percentage Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) 44.1% Zay Flowers (BAL) 36.9% Puka Nacua (LAR) 36.4% Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) 33.3% Justin Jefferson (MIN) 32.7% Tetaiora McMillan (CAR) 30.7%

Baltimore chose to extend Flowers in the first offseason he was eligible to sign an extension, after his third NFL season, so the Ravens now reap the rewards of this contract likely aging nicely over the next few years as the league's salary cap continues to rise.