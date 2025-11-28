The 4-7 Miami Dolphins are hosting the 2-9 New Orleans Saints at Hard Rock Stadium for a Week 13 AFC vs. NFC matchup that have more relevance for the next NFL Draft as opposed to the upcoming playoffs.

Miami had a bye last week, so they've had some extra time to rest and prepare for this week. Their last game was a 16-13 victory over the Washington Commanders two weeks ago in Spain, which marked their second-straight win. The week prior, they had a big underdog win against a divisional opponent, defeating the Buffalo Bills, 30-13. They are looking to make it three wins straight as they face a struggling Saints team.

The Saints are coming off a 24-10 divisional loss against the Atlanta Falcons. Their two wins came earlier this season, in Week 5 against the New York Giants and in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers.

Here's a look at how to catch the game live, along with betting odds and a prediction for the matchup.

Where to watch Saints vs. Dolphins live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 30 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 30 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Dolphins -5.5, O/U 42.5 (via DraftKings)

Saints vs. Dolphins: Need to know

Defense, by the numbers. The Dolphins have only allowed 23 points in the last two games, less than they allowed in their Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens alone. The Saints defense kept the Panthers offense at bay, but allowed 20 points or more in nine of their 11 games. The Saints are ninth-best in the league in terms of passing yards allowed (2,275), but their rushing yards allowed is in the bottom half of the league (1,369). The Dolphins passing defense, like their opponent, fares better than their run defense. They are 12th best in passing yards allowed (2,415), but their defense has allowed the fourth-most rushing yards (1,569).

The Dolphins have only allowed 23 points in the last two games, less than they allowed in their Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens alone. The Saints defense kept the Panthers offense at bay, but allowed 20 points or more in nine of their 11 games. The Saints are ninth-best in the league in terms of passing yards allowed (2,275), but their rushing yards allowed is in the bottom half of the league (1,369). The Dolphins passing defense, like their opponent, fares better than their run defense. They are 12th best in passing yards allowed (2,415), but their defense has allowed the fourth-most rushing yards (1,569). Tyler Shough vs. Tua Tagovailoa. Shough took over after Spencer Rattler was benched and is 1-2 in his starts so far this season. In five total appearances, the rookie has a 64.3 completion percentage with 839 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. On the other side of the field we have veteran Tua Tagovailoa, who has started every game for the Dolphins this season. He has a 68.3 completion percentage with 2,123 yards, 17 touchdown and 13 interceptions, most in the league.

Shough took over after Spencer Rattler was benched and is 1-2 in his starts so far this season. In five total appearances, the rookie has a 64.3 completion percentage with 839 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. On the other side of the field we have veteran Tua Tagovailoa, who has started every game for the Dolphins this season. He has a 68.3 completion percentage with 2,123 yards, 17 touchdown and 13 interceptions, most in the league. Saints hold the head-to-head edge. New Orleans has a 6-7 record against Miami all-time. The last time these teams met was in December of 2021, a game the Dolphins won. The last time the Saints traveled to South Florida was during the 2009 season, when the Saints won the Super Bowl.

Saints vs. Dolphins prediction, pick

I think the Dolphins will make it three wins in a row and defeat the Saints. Pick: Dolphins -5.5, Under 42.5