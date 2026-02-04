SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Whenever the New England Patriots or Seattle Seahawks kick the ball away to the opposition during Super Bowl LX, they'll do so with bated breath. That's due to this title match featuring two of the best returners that the NFL has to offer in Seattle's Rashid Shaheed and New England's Marcus Jones.

As we've seen at various points this year, both returners can change the game in the blink of an eye. In the case of Shaheed, he got Seattle's postseason rolling right out of the gate with a 95-yard return for a touchdown on the opening kickoff. Meanwhile, Jones earned second-team All-Pro honors this season for his return ability.

Because we're looking at two elite figures in the return game, it's worth putting on the radar something that has NEVER been done in the history of the Super Bowl: A punt returned for a touchdown.

Madden NFL 26 Super Bowl 2026 simulation: Seahawks and Patriots are in for another instant classic Tyler Sullivan

"None? Are you serious?" Shaheed exclaimed to CBS Sports when informed that this has yet to happen. "That does get me excited. That means that my name could be etched in history."

"I just got educated about that," Jones said when broached with the same possibility of being the first player to ever return a punt for a touchdown in the Super Bowl. "If that happens, man, I would love to take advantage of the opportunity and end up making history with that. Of course, any time I'm back there I'm always trying to make the best decision first off, and then also whenever I do get the ball and am able to return, I'm trying to score."

Again, because we have these two specific players on either side of the return game, history could very well be made. This season, Jones has returned two punts for a touchdown, including a 94-yard return against the New York Giants back in Week 13.

"He's a problem, man," Shaheed said of Jones. "Any time he gets the ball in his hands, coaches kind of get to clutching. He's a special player anytime he gets the ball in his hands, punt returner, kick return. Hopefully, we've got a good plan, got to keep the ball away from him."

As for Shaheed, he has three total returns for a touchdown (kickoff and punt) over the regular season and postseason. His lone punt return touchdown came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 that helped them inch one step closer to eventually locking up the No. 1 seed.

"Oh yeah, he's a great returner," Jones said of Shaheed's skills in that area of the game. "He's able to get around up the field and also hit the seams and get vertical."

If we expand this to include kickoff returns as well, Shaheed comes into this Super Bowl with three return touchdowns this year (regular season and postseason). That makes him just the seventh player in the last 50 years to enter the Super Bowl with three or more kickoff/punt return touchdowns. Three of the previous six had a return TD in the Super Bowl (both on kickoffs).

So, let this be your warning: Pay close attention to special teams this Super Bowl and don't use an ensuing kick for your opportunity to refresh your beverage or get more dip out of the fridge. You may miss the most exciting moment of the evening.