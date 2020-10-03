The Miami Dolphins will take on the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are 1-2 overall and 0-1 at home, while Seattle is 3-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. Seattle is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Dolphins vs. Seahawks odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 54. Before entering any Seahawks vs. Dolphins picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 7-2 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 4 on an incredible 103-67 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dolphins vs. Seahawks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Dolphins vs. Seahawks:

Dolphins vs. Seahawks spread: Dolphins +6.5

Dolphins vs. Seahawks over-under: 54 points

Dolphins vs. Seahawks money line: Miami +250, Seattle -280

Why the Dolphins can cover

The Dolphins strolled past the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, 31-13. It was Miami's first double-digit win in 39 games, ending the longest such drought in the NFL. Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 18 of 20 passes (career-high 90 percent completion percentage) for 160 yards and two TDs vs. zero INTs for a 133.3 rating. He rushed for 38 yards and a TD. Fitzpatrick will be aiming for his third game in a row with two-plus TD passes, zero INTs and a 100-plus rating.

Myles Gaskin had 95 scrimmage yards last week. He will be shooting for for his third game in a row with 80-plus scrimmage yards and five-plus catches. DeVante Parker had five catches for a team-high 69 yards. He leads AFC wide receivers with 10 receiving TDs since 2019. The Dolphins have won five of the last seven meetings with the Seahawks, including three straight at home. Seattle is worst in the league in yards allowed per game, with 497.3 on average.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle won a thriller over the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday, 38-31. Russell Wilson had another stellar game as he passed for five TDs and 315 yards on 40 attempts. He became the fifth quarterback in NFL history with five TD passes in consecutive games. Wilson is the first QB to throw four-plus TD passes in each of his first three games of season. He leads the NFL with 14 TD passes, the most by any QB in the first three games of a season in league history.

Tyler Lockett had nine receptions for 100 yards and three TDs in Week 3, his fourth career game with two-plus TD catches. He is tied for the NFL lead with 22 TD catches since 2018. DK Metcalf had four catches for 110 yards and a TD. He is the only player with 90-plus receiving yards and a TD catch in each of the first three games. The Seahawks rank second in the NFL in points per game with 37 on average.

How to make Seahawks vs. Dolphins picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Dolphins vs. Seahawks 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dolphins vs. Seahawks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Dolphins spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 4 of the NFL season on an incredible 103-67 roll