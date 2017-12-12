Sean McVay blames himself for play-calling, not getting Rams' Gurley more touches

The Rams dropped a thrilling game to the Eagles on Sunday in large part because they failed to piece together a decent offensive series in the final minutes and as a result, got outscored 12-0 in the last 10 minutes. A day after the game, Rams coach Sean McVay willingly shouldered the blame for at least one aspect of the team's loss.

McVay, who should garner serious Coach of the Year consideration, criticized his play-calling, saying he didn't give the ball to star running back Todd Gurley nearly enough.

"Any time we're running the football like that, I've got to do a better job of making sure that he gets enough touches to get into the flow, especially when we're getting some good movement," McVay said, per the Los Angeles Daily News. "It is a delicate balance. At the end of the day, however you want to cut it, I've got to get him going and give him more opportunities, with the way he was running, and have a better feel for the flow of the game. That was something I didn't think I did very well."

According to McVay, it's a problem that dates back a couple weeks.

"Going back to the New Orleans game and the last couple weeks, you can definitely look at that," McVay said. "I look at myself and say, you've got to make sure you're cognizant of giving the runs a chance and trying to stay balanced. That's something I haven't done. You can't keep standing up here and saying the same things. You've just got to get it fixed.

"That's something I've got to be mindful of, especially when you look at it and, they were the top rushing defense in the league, but our guys were doing a good job of getting some movement and Todd was running really well."

McVay is probably being a tad too hard on himself considering he's emerged as one of the game's best play-callers -- there's a reason the Rams have gone from the league's worst offense to one of the best in a span of a year -- but he's also not entirely wrong about Gurley and his touches. Against the Eagles, Gurley averaged 7.4 yards per carry, but he carried the ball only 13 times. He also averaged 13 yards per catch, but he hauled in only three receptions. In all, Gurley accumulated 16 touches and 135 yards. On the season, he's averaging roughly 22 touches per game. But in four of his past six games, Gurley has gotten fewer than 20 touches. For the sake of comparison, a player like Le'Veon Bell averages 27.5 touches per game on the season.

Again, McVay is probably being too hard on himself. Gurley is second in yards from scrimmage with 1,637 and he's tied for the second-most touches with 287. Not every player can handle Bell's workload. Still, it's refreshing to see a coach hold himself accountable.

And the good news is that the Rams are still in a position to seize the NFC West despite a tough loss. They'll head to Seattle this week and play the Seahawks in a game that could determine the fate of the division. The Rams lead the Seahawks by one game, but the Seahawks already beat the Rams earlier this season. So if the Rams lose this game, they'll squander their lead in the division.

Based on McVay's comments, the Seahawks' defense should expect to see a heavy dose of Gurley in the biggest game of the season for both sides. And when Gurley does get the ball, we should expect him to do stuff like this:

Oh and by the way, Goff has six touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 117.3 passer rating off play-action, according to Pro Football Focus. Only two quarterbacks have posted a higher passer rating off play-action. So getting Gurley involved is good for both the running back and the quarterback.