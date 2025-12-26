Travis Kelce might have played his final game at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas night, but he isn't quite ready to make a final decision. After the Kansas City Chiefs' 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos, Kelce addressed the ongoing speculation that the 2025 season will be his last.

During player introductions, Kelce ran out of the tunnel and seemed to stop and soak in the moment. Most took that as an indicator that the seven-time All-Pro tight end would be retiring after the season, but Kelce said after the game he hasn't made up his mind.

"Honestly, I've just been focused on trying to win football games, man," Kelce said about the possibility of retirement. "I'll make that decision with my family, friends and the Chiefs organization when the time comes."

For the most part, Kelce played coy when the prospect of retirement came up. The 36-year-old admitted Thursday's game was extra special with "a whole lot of emotions," but only because it was "a Christmas game."

"You've got everybody in the world watching you," Kelce said. "You get to go out there with the young guys... primetime television. Excited for the guys around us, a lot of young guys getting an opportunity to taste what this NFL life on a big stage feels like."

He also confessed to thinking that Thursday could be his last game at Arrowhead Stadium, but not for the reason most would think.

"The only time it ever crossed my mind was when I was driving in the other day and saw how big the Powerball was," Kelce said. "I was like, 'Man, if I could just win that, I wouldn't have to work another day in my life.'"

It was clear that Kelce wasn't ready to discuss retirement publicly, but what about privately? Kelce said he hasn't even had discussions with teammate Patrick Mahomes, who tore his ACL in Week 15, about his plans beyond 2025.

"I haven't talked to him about any of that, man," Kelce said. "I wish this season wouldn't have happened the way it did with him going down."

On the field, Kelce recorded five catches for 36 yards as fourth-year quarterback Chris Oladokun made his first career start. Kansas City managed to keep the game close but came up short once again, falling to 6-10 in what will be coach Andy Reid's first losing season with the Chiefs.

Kelce had high praise for his coach after the game, crediting Reid for setting the standard throughout his time in Kansas City.

"He's done it with integrity," Kelce said. "He's done it with a lot of love and a lot of care for the people around him, not just the players but the coaches as well."

Kelce and the Chiefs have one game remaining in the 2025 season, a road game against the Las Vegas Raiders next week. There's a chance it's Kelce's last game in a Chiefs uniform, but he isn't ready to commit to that just yet.