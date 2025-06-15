The Cincinnati Bengals and All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson resumed talks on a long-term contract extension after spending much of the offseason in a standoff with one another, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Hendrickson, coming off a 2024 season in which he led the NFL with 17.5 sacks, seeks a new contract in line with the top pass rushers in the NFL as he enters the final year of his current deal.

The movement in contract talks comes shortly after Hendrickson skipped mandatory minicamp a week ago, continuing a holdout that spanned throughout the Bengals' team activities during the springtime. Hendrickson had aired his grievances with the Bengals' organization while speaking to reporters a month ago, expressing his frustration with a lack of communication on the organization's part.

Hendrickson, 30, has become not just a critical cog in the Bengals' defense, but also one of the best pass rushers in the entire NFL. Hendrickson has recorded 43 sacks over the past three seasons, putting him just one sack behind perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garrett in that category.

As of now, Hendrickson is set to make $16 million in the final year of his contract, well below the market value established by a player like Garrett whose contract is valued at $40 million per year. Meanwhile, the Bengals have taken care of other members of their team, such as quarterback Joe Burrow and wife receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, with lavish new contracts.

Any positive progression in talks between Hendrickson and the Bengals is a positive step for the organization, which has been dealing with contract drama on two different fronts. In addition to Hendrickson, the Bengals are also dealing with disgruntled rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart, who refused to sign his rookie contract due to a dispute over the language contained within it.