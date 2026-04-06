Back in January, the Miami Dolphins decided to bring in Troy Aikman to help them in their search for a new head coach and a new general manager. Even though that search is now over, it seems that Aikman is going to be sticking with the team in an "undefined" role.

With Aikman serving as a consultant, the Dolphins ended up hiring new head coach Jeff Hafley and new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. Hafely was hired on Jan. 19, and at that point, Aikman could have left the organization, but the two sides apparently decided it made more sense for him to stay put.

During a recent interview with DLLS Sports, Aikman talked about his mysterious role with the team, which will involve him being in Miami's war room during the NFL Draft.

"I'll be in Miami for the draft. I'll be in their facility," Aikman said.

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The three-time Super Bowl winner, who currently works for ESPN as the lead analyst on "Monday Night Football," says the Dolphins were smart to hire him due to the amount of information he has.

"I think the Dolphins were wise in understanding my relationships around the league and knowing that I have information that they don't have or can't get," Aikman said. "And I think they were smart in taking advantage of that, whether it was through me or through somebody else."

Aikman likely would have gladly taken a consulting job with the Cowboys, but his former team never asked.

"The Cowboys have never elected to do that, at least with me," Aikman said. "Maybe they have with others."

Aikman's role with the Dolphins puts him in an interesting situation, because as a broadcaster, he's able to meet with other teams and attend their practices when he's covering their games during the regular season. However, thanks to his new role, the 31 other NFL teams might not feel as comfortable sharing information with him during the upcoming season, especially since he has now revealed that he'll be openly rooting for the Dolphins.

"I will say I'm pulling for the Dolphins, because now I have something at stake," Aikman said. "And I think they hired two really talented, wonderful people, and I think that's gonna prove itself out."

That might sound like a conflict of interest, but the NFL has let Tom Brady own a piece of the Raiders while still serving as a broadcaster and if the league is on board with that, it's unlikely that Aikman's situation will raise any red flags. The former Cowboys quarterback also pointed out that his situation isn't exactly similar to the situation that Brady has in Las Vegas.

"I don't have any ownership, I don't have the influence, if you will, that Tom seemingly has there with the Raiders," Aikman said. "So it looks similar, but I'm not so sure that is."

Brady actually has some say in what happens with the Raiders, but that's apparently not the case with Aikman.

"I'll continue to help in ways that are yet to be defined," Aikman said.

His role with the Dolphins' might not be defined, but he DOES have a role and it will be interesting to see if that role increases or decreases before the start of the 2026 season when Aikman has to start calling games again.