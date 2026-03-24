Tua Tagovailoa knows there are no guarantees this season after signing a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, a prove-it contract with a new franchise after the Miami Dolphins released the former first-rounder in a costly move this month.

Tagovailoa spoke for the first time Tuesday since he was released and addressed last year's benching, an upcoming competition with Michael Penix Jr. and what he'll have to do to summon the talent that resulted in him leading the NFL in passing yards during the 2023 season.

"If you're looking at last year, my play wasn't up to the standard of the way I've been playing football the past ... three years since the new contract," Tagovailoa said during a virtual press conference. "So, just got to play better football. That's what that really means. There's no other way to sugarcoat that or go around that."

Tagovailoa's hoping to rehabilitate his value while Penix recovers from a season-ending ACL injury suffered last November. Since Penix hasn't yet resumed football activities, Tagovailoa will presumably be Atlanta's QB1 this summer during mini-camp until he returns to 100%.

Tagovailoa signed a massive four-year, $212.4 million contract in July 2024 with the Dolphins, but was benched last season for Quinn Ewers after throwing for 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions across 14 regular-season appearances. Miami ditched Tagovailoa as its franchise player thereafter and owes him $54 million guaranteed for 2026 after he signed a veteran minimum deal with the Falcons.

Penix threw for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions last season, his second in the NFL.

"You're either a competitor or you're not, you just don't go from being a competitor to 'let me just relax a little bit,'" Tagovailoa said. "I just don't think that's how it works. ... And so, I embrace the competition. I'm excited to work alongside with Mike and I'm excited to work with the team, with the guys. I think it's going to be fun this year."

Atlanta signed free agent quarterback Trevor Siemian on Tuesday as an emergency option of sorts, in case Penix's injury situation lingers of Tagovailoa unexpectedly battles through any ailments. Not only has Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions over the last few seasons, but he also had a hip injury that caused him to miss time.

"The game of football will always entail physicality," Tagovailoa said. "So, you can never foreshadow what the future is going to look like in terms of your health, whether it's an ankle, whether it's a hand injury, a concussion, a hip injury, whatever that may be. In terms of health, went through all the protocols of what I needed to do for the Falcons. Everything came out good. Some things are looking way better than the guys might've thought."

Tagovailoa puts tumultuous season behind him

A former Pro Bowler in Miami, Tagovailoa said before his release he didn't protect the Dolphins' locker room last season after airing the team's dirty laundry following a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Tagovailoa's critique of his teammates was heavy-handed, especially when you consider his own on-field play lacking positive results.

Later, after his three-interception outing against the Cleveland Browns led to his benching, Tagovailoa scolded his performance after finishing that game with career-low 24.1 passer rating. Tagovailoa finished with a career-worst 15 interceptions last fall, which assisted in nuking offensive guru and head coach Mike McDaniel after a 7-10 final record after the campaign.

Signing with the Falcons was the right fit, said Tagovailoa, who pointed to various personnel and the quarterback room.

"The coolest thing about it was regardless of where I decided to go, competition was going to be there," Tagovailoa said Tuesday on Atlanta's 92.9 The Game. "Being able to compete against Mike, I thought would be one of the coolest things. Mike had a good relationship with my brother as they both coming out for the draft so I know him a bit through that, but I think it can be something really cool as two leftys working together and what not, in terms of helping the team's ultimate goal — win playoff games, get to the Super Bowl and win the Super Bowl."