The sports equinox is here, providing sports bettors with a great opportunity to check out the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass. The Week 8 NFL schedule comes to a close when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Washington Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET. Game 3 of the 2025 World Series begins at 8 p.m. ET with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers tied at 1-1. There are also 11 NBA games set to unfold on Monday, as well as two NHL matchups. The SportsLine model has put together three Monday best bets from three different sports, and it's backing the underdogs on Monday. The model has the Commanders covering as 10.5-point underdogs, and the Blue Jays covering at +1.5 on the run line among its Monday best bets at DraftKings.

The model is also backing Over 231.5 total points in Suns vs. Jazz in NBA action. Even though Jayden Daniels (knee) is out for Washington, the Commanders have one of the most established backup quarterbacks in the NFL with Marcus Mariota set to start. Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel are back, and the last time these three played together, Washington scored 41 points, making them to cover as 10.5-point underdogs one of the model's Monday best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, plus 3 months of NBA League Pass free:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 43-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. It also enters the 2025 World Series a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. Anybody following its NFL betting picks or MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Commanders (+10.5) vs. Chiefs (-105)

Blue Jays (+1.5) vs. Dodgers (-117)

Suns vs. Jazz: Over 231.5 total points scored (-108)

Combining the model's three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +591 (risk $100 to win $589). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Commanders (+10.5) vs. Chiefs (-105)

Sure, the Commanders are without Jayden Daniels (knee), but they made sure to have a quality, veteran quarterback behind Daniels, as they'll turn to Marcus Mariota on Monday. The Commanders scored 41 points in Mariota's first start of the season and 27 in his second, so the veteran has led successful drives this season. Add in that Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel are both back from injuries, and Mariota should find enough offensive success to cover the number. The model predicts Washington to cover in 54% of simulations. Back the Commanders at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Blue Jays (+1.5) vs. Dodgers (-117)

Toronto split the first two games at home as the series moves to Los Angeles for Game 3, but the Blue Jays have played well outside Canada this postseason. Toronto is 3-2 on the road during its playoff run. Veteran Max Scherzer, who will start on Monday, helped lead the Blue Jays to an 8-2 road victory by holding the Mariners to two runs over 5 2/3 innings, and given his experience, no crowd or stage should be too much for the future Hall of Famer. Toronto exploded for 11 runs in Game 1, and give the offense's potential and Scherzer's resume, the model projects the Blue Jays to cover in 64% of simulations. Back the Blue Jays at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Suns vs. Jazz: Over 231.5 total points scored (-108)

The Over has hit in all three Suns games to open the 2025-26 NBA season, in most games due to subpar Phoenix defense. The Suns have allowed 129 points and 133 points over their last two games, and they are 25th in the league in scoring defense (126.0 ppg) early into the season. Offensively, they still have Devin Booker, who is averaging 26.7 ppg this season, after trading Kevin Durant to the Rockets for some younger pieces. Lauri Markkanen leads the Jazz at 26.5 ppg this season, and the model projects the Over to hit in 65.7% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Want more Monday sports equinox picks?

You've seen the model's Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, World Series and NHL, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.