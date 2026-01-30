The Minnesota Vikings fired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah after four seasons and just eight months after signing him to a multi-year contract extension.

The team announced the news Friday with a statement from co-owners Mark and Zygi Wilf:

Following our annual end-of-season organizational meetings over the last several weeks and after careful consideration, we have decided it is in the best interest of the team to move forward with new leadership of our football operations. These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for Kwesi's contributions and commitment to the organization over the past four years and wish him and his family the best in the future. Effective immediately, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Rob Brzezinski will lead our operations through the 2026 NFL Draft. Rob brings tremendous credibility and experience, understands our roster and has the ability to build consensus and rely on the expertise of our personnel and coaches. After the draft, we intend to conduct a thorough search to identify our next general manager. Building a team that can contend for championships drives us every day, and we look forward to bringing our fans the success they so deserve.

The move came as a shock around the NFL, as Adofo-Mensah was given an extension in May after Minnesota's 14-3 campaign in 2024. The Vikings took a step back in 2025, going 9-8 and missing the playoffs after opting not to re-sign Sam Darnold.

Minnesota instead chose to move forward with 2024 first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who had injury problems and struggled, as many young quarterbacks do, when he was healthy. Darnold, meanwhile, has led the Seattle Seahawks to Super Bowl LX, where they are the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy against the New England Patriots.

In the four years with Adofo-Mensah as general manager, the Vikings went 43-25 with a pair of playoff appearances. His work in building the 2024 team was widely praised, but his draft record and the Vikings' cap sheet spelled trouble going into 2026. As such, Minnesota apparently decided the team wasn't headed in the direction it wanted.

The challenge for the Vikings will be entering the hiring process late, after the Falcons and Dolphins both already went through that process and made hires this offseason.

The next Vikings GM will be tasked with getting Minnesota back into the hunt in the highly competitive NFC North, where the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers all have teams with playoff aspirations for 2026.