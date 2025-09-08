The rise of Fantasy football and gambling has made the NFL more of a player-driven league than ever, and it comes as no surprise that betting on NFL player props for standalone games in primetime is extremely popular. Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football will close out the Week 1 NFL schedule, and the two young starting quarterbacks will be of particular interest in that contest. Caleb Williams and J.J. McCarthy were both first-round picks last season. Williams will be making his first start under new head coach Ben Johnson, while McCarthy will be making his NFL debut after tearing his meniscus last preseason. The latest NFL odds list Williams' over/under for total passing yards as high as 220.5, while McCarthy's tops out at 223.5.

Best Monday Night Football player prop picks for Week 1:



Caleb Williams, Bears, Under 220.5 passing yards (-112)

You're always hoping to see progression in Year Two from a young quarterback, and Ben Johnson's offensive innovation should eventually be of benefit to Williams. However, Johnson's system is exacting, and growing pains are to be expected. The Vikings ranked 12th in the NFL in adjusted net yards allowed per pass attempt, and the model is predicting that Williams finishes with 205 passing yards on average.

Justin Jefferson, Vikings, Over 77.5 receiving yards (-114)

This is the highest number available at the major books, but we'll give up a couple of yards here for the added juice because the model has Jefferson blowing by this number and finishing with 100 yards on average. Jefferson has averaged 96.5 receiving yards per game in his career and has reached 80 yards or more in 49 of his 77 career regular-season games. He also has four 100-yard outings against the Bears in his career, and you can get up to +181 for a 100-yard game on Monday Night Football.

Aaron Jones, Vikings, Under 11.5 rushing attempts (-105)

Jones notched his fourth career 1,000-yard rushing season in 2024, but he'll turn 31 during the 2025 season, and there are some peripherals to suggest he's losing the ability to make people miss in space or provide explosive runs. He ranked 22nd among NFL running backs in runs of 15 yards or more (9), 22nd in evaded tackles (48) and 48th in juke rate (15.7%). With all that in mind, Minnesota signed Jordan Mason this offseason and has listed Jones and Mason as 1A and 1B on the depth chart all summer. The model predicts they split touches almost evenly, with Jones averaging 10.5 carries and Mason getting 10.0.

